EA FC 25 Bruno Fernandes FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Bruno Fernandes FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Portuguese midfielder with a 97-rated item as part of the latest promo. This is his highest-rated version released in the game so far, and has the potential to be one of the best playmakers on the virtual pitch.

He previously received a 94-rated Premier League TOTS item and a 96-rated version when Portugal won the Nations League. However, the EA FC 25 Bruno Fernandes FUTTIES SBC is better in every aspect.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Bruno Fernandes FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Maicon SBC, the EA FC 25 Bruno Fernandes FUTTIES SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions for each segment:

Task 1: Manchester United

Manchester United players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Onana: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: Portugal

Portugal players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Diogo Costa: 84

Task 3: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Guro Reiten: 88

Ederson: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Caroline Weir: 84

Marta: 84

Task 4: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

DaMarcus Beasley: 92

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 5: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

DaMarcus Beasley: 92

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 6+7+8: 89-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 9+10+11: 90-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 12+13+14: 91-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 15: 92-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Sasic: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

The EA FC 25 Bruno Fernandes FUTTIES SBC requires a lot of TOTS or TOTW players.

EA FC 25 Bruno Fernandes FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Bruno Fernandes FUTTIES SBC is around 800,000 EA FC Coins. This is a reasonable price for a 97-rated CAM with some exceptional playmaking and shooting PlayStyles that should boost his abilities under the FC IQ system. His previous 96-rated item was worth around 700,000 EA FC Coins before this SBC was released, so this cost is fair.

