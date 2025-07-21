EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English midfielder with a 97-rated version that has some very useful stats and meta PlayStyles. This is one of the many midfielder options available to gamers via SBCs at the moment, but will certainly be a standout player due to his popularity amongst fans.
The Arsenal superstar previously received a special version as part of the Premier League Team of the Season roster. However, this 96-rated item had some undesirable PlayStyles which kept it from being elite-tier in the current meta. The EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC has given him the boost he requires to be exceptional on the virtual pitch.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC
Unlike most other FUTTIES SBCs released recently like Pedro Neto and Jaap Stam, which required a lot of squads to be completed, the EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC only requires two squads. This will make this 97-rated item extremely cheap and easy to obtain for most gamers, making it one of the most popular SBCs released in the game during this promo.
These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Arsenal
- Arsenal players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 2: England
- England players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
The SBC requires only one TOTS or TOTW player to be unlocked, which will make it even more accessible to gamers working with a low budget.
EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 90,000 coins, which is an amazing price for a 97-rated defensive midfielder who has the Long Ball+, Incisive Pass+, Press Proven+ and Anticipate+ PlayStyles. These traits will boost his passing, dribbling and defending, making him exceptional under the FC IQ system.