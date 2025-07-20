EA FC 25 Pedro Neto FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Pedro Neto FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Portuguese winger with a 97-rated item on the virtual pitch. He has become somewhat of a fan-favorite due to his various overpowered versions over the year, and this latest item has the stats to be elite-tier.

The Chelsea FC attacker became a popular choice amongst gamers due to his NumeroFUT SBC. He also received special versions when Chelsea won the UEFA Conference League and Portugal won the Nation's League. However, the EA FC 25 Pedro Neto FUTTIES SBC item is much better in every aspect.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Pedro Neto FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Jaap Stam SBC, the EA FC 25 Pedro Neto FUTTIES SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements:

Task 1: Chelsea

Chelsea players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 2: Portugal

Portugal players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 3: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 4+5: 91-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 6: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 7+8+9+10: 92-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

Task 11+12+13+14: 93-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

Ellie Carpenter: 97

Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97

Luis Figo: 96

Isco: 96

Yildiz: 96

John Barnes: 96

Ivan Toney: 80

Arnold: 80

Lo Celso: 80

Lattwein: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Task 15+16: 94-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 94

Solutions:

Flint: 96

Bogle: 95

Seamus Coleman: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Sheridan: 95

Vanegas: 95

Jude Bellingham: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

The EA FC 25 Pedro Neto FUTTIES SBC requires a lot of high-rated squads and will be really expensive.

EA FC 25 Pedro Neto FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Pedro Neto FUTTIES SBC is around 1.2 million coins. This is rather overpriced for an item of this caliber. While he still has the stats and PlayStyles required to be a top-tier winger under the FC IQ system, players like 98-rated Lauren James are cheaper to purchase and more overpowered.

