EA FC 25 Pedro Neto FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 20, 2025 17:21 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Pedro Neto FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Portuguese winger with a 97-rated item on the virtual pitch. He has become somewhat of a fan-favorite due to his various overpowered versions over the year, and this latest item has the stats to be elite-tier.

Ad

The Chelsea FC attacker became a popular choice amongst gamers due to his NumeroFUT SBC. He also received special versions when Chelsea won the UEFA Conference League and Portugal won the Nation's League. However, the EA FC 25 Pedro Neto FUTTIES SBC item is much better in every aspect.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Pedro Neto FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Jaap Stam SBC, the EA FC 25 Pedro Neto FUTTIES SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: Chelsea

  • Chelsea players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 2: Portugal

  • Portugal players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Bruno Fernandes: 92
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
Ad

Task 3: Premier League

  • Premier League players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Evander (TOTS): 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Nemanja Matic: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79

Task 4+5: 91-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Evander (TOTS): 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Nemanja Matic: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79

Task 6: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Ad

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Evander (TOTS): 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Nemanja Matic: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79

Task 7+8+9+10: 92-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Evander (TOTS): 96
  • Ayoze Perez: 95
  • Soucek: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Ever Banega: 79
  • Carles Gil: 79
  • Berghuis: 79
  • Damnjanovic: 79
  • Svitkova: 79

Task 11+12+13+14: 93-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

  • Ellie Carpenter: 97
  • Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
  • Luis Figo: 96
  • Isco: 96
  • Yildiz: 96
  • John Barnes: 96
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Arnold: 80
  • Lo Celso: 80
  • Lattwein: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
Ad

Task 15+16: 94-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 94

Solutions:

  • Flint: 96
  • Bogle: 95
  • Seamus Coleman: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Sheridan: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89

The EA FC 25 Pedro Neto FUTTIES SBC requires a lot of high-rated squads and will be really expensive.

EA FC 25 Pedro Neto FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Pedro Neto FUTTIES SBC is around 1.2 million coins. This is rather overpriced for an item of this caliber. While he still has the stats and PlayStyles required to be a top-tier winger under the FC IQ system, players like 98-rated Lauren James are cheaper to purchase and more overpowered.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications