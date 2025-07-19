  • home icon
EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 19, 2025 17:38 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the legendary Dutch defender with a 97-rated item. He is a new addition to the Hero roster this year and has already risen to prominence as a fan-favorite due to his various overpowered versions.

He previously received an Origins Hero and a Grassroot Greats Hero item in Ultimate Team, which were both overpowered for their time. However, the EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC gives him the boost he needs to be relevant in the current meta.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Maicon SBC, the EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements:

Task 1: Netherlands

  • Netherlands players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Demirovic (TOTW): 88
  • Ederson: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Caroline Weir: 84
  • Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Task 2: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • DaMarcus Beasley: 92
  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Matthijs De Ligt: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Andrich: 83

Task 3: 88-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • DaMarcus Beasley: 92
  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Matthijs De Ligt: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Andrich: 83

Task 4: 89-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 5: 90-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 6+7: 91-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Evander (TOTS): 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Nemanja Matic: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79

Task 8+9+10: 92-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Evander (TOTS): 96
  • Ayoze Perez: 95
  • Soucek: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Ever Banega: 79
  • Carles Gil: 79
  • Berghuis: 79
  • Damnjanovic: 79
  • Svitkova: 79

Task 11: 93-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

  • Ellie Carpenter: 97
  • Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
  • Luis Figo: 96
  • Isco: 96
  • Yildiz: 96
  • John Barnes: 96
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Arnold: 80
  • Lo Celso: 80
  • Lattwein: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80

Task 12+13: 94-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 94

Solutions:

  • Flint: 96
  • Bogle: 95
  • Seamus Coleman: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Sheridan: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89

The EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC requires a lot of high-rated squads.

EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC is around 900,000 coins. While this is a very steep price compared to alternatives available via the FUTTIES Team 2 squad like Upamecano and Saliba, the item itself is worth unlocking. He has the stats required to be an elite-tier centre-back and fodder is easy to obtain at the moment.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

