EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the legendary Dutch defender with a 97-rated item. He is a new addition to the Hero roster this year and has already risen to prominence as a fan-favorite due to his various overpowered versions.

Ad

He previously received an Origins Hero and a Grassroot Greats Hero item in Ultimate Team, which were both overpowered for their time. However, the EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC gives him the boost he needs to be relevant in the current meta.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Maicon SBC, the EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Netherlands

Netherlands players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Demirovic (TOTW): 88

Ederson: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Caroline Weir: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Task 2: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

DaMarcus Beasley: 92

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 3: 88-rated squad

Ad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

DaMarcus Beasley: 92

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 4: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 5: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Ad

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 6+7: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 8+9+10: 92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

Task 11: 93-rated squad

Ad

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

Ellie Carpenter: 97

Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97

Luis Figo: 96

Isco: 96

Yildiz: 96

John Barnes: 96

Ivan Toney: 80

Arnold: 80

Lo Celso: 80

Lattwein: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Task 12+13: 94-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 94

Solutions:

Flint: 96

Bogle: 95

Seamus Coleman: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Sheridan: 95

Vanegas: 95

Jude Bellingham: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

The EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC requires a lot of high-rated squads.

EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC is around 900,000 coins. While this is a very steep price compared to alternatives available via the FUTTIES Team 2 squad like Upamecano and Saliba, the item itself is worth unlocking. He has the stats required to be an elite-tier centre-back and fodder is easy to obtain at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More