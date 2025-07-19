EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the legendary Dutch defender with a 97-rated item. He is a new addition to the Hero roster this year and has already risen to prominence as a fan-favorite due to his various overpowered versions.
He previously received an Origins Hero and a Grassroot Greats Hero item in Ultimate Team, which were both overpowered for their time. However, the EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC gives him the boost he needs to be relevant in the current meta.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC
Similar to the recently released Maicon SBC, the EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements:
Task 1: Netherlands
- Netherlands players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Demirovic (TOTW): 88
- Ederson: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Caroline Weir: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
Task 2: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- DaMarcus Beasley: 92
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 3: 88-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
Task 4: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 5: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 6+7: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 8+9+10: 92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 11: 93-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Ellie Carpenter: 97
- Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
Task 12+13: 94-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 94
Solutions:
- Flint: 96
- Bogle: 95
- Seamus Coleman: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Sheridan: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
The EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC requires a lot of high-rated squads.
EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Jaap Stam FUTTIES Hero SBC is around 900,000 coins. While this is a very steep price compared to alternatives available via the FUTTIES Team 2 squad like Upamecano and Saliba, the item itself is worth unlocking. He has the stats required to be an elite-tier centre-back and fodder is easy to obtain at the moment.