EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 3 Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 3 Evolution, the concluding phase of Future Stars Evolution, has finally been introduced in Ultimate Team. This is your final chance to upgrade your wonderkid into a 91-rated (overall) beast with two PlayStyles+ and an Icon chemistry. Unlike any previous Future Stars EVOs, it offers two upgrade levels, specially catered toward wonderkid defenders.

This guide will provide you with all the necessary details such as the best players to use, requirements, upgrades, and more things about the Dynamic Defender 3 Evolution.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 3 Evolution

As discussed, the last phase of EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 3 Evolution is mostly catered towards Future Stars defenders. Here are the requirements to be eligible for this:

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Overall : Exactly 88

: Exactly 88 Rarity : Future Stars Academy

: Future Stars Academy PlayStyles : Minimum 8

: Minimum 8 PlayStyles+: Minimum 2

Gamers must complete the previous set of EVOs — Dynamic Defender 1 and 2 — to receive a full-fledged 91-rated Future Stars card at the end of the evolution.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 3 Evolution

Lewis Hall is a great option to use (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Among the 15 Wonderkids, some Future Stars defenders will stand out as the best option for this Dynamic Defender 3 Evolution:

Jackson Tchatchoua: 80

80 Koni De Winter: 80

80 Lewis Hall: 80

Upon undergoing the last phase of the Future Stars Academy EVO, all the player cards mentioned above will transform into a force to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 3 Evolution

all upgrades in the latest EVO (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Unlike the previous iteration of the Future Stars Academy EVOs, the EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 3 Evolution offers two upgrade levels. They offer huge upgrades, such as to the Future Star cards' agility, passing, shooting, and more attributes. Here's a detailed list of upgrades:

Level 1 upgrades:

Overall: +2

Passing: +4 (Max 85)

Shooting: +3 (Max 80)

Agility: +6 (Max 87)

Balance: +6 (Max 87)

Reactions: +5

Level 2 upgrades:

Overall: +1

Pace: +4 (Max 88)

Defending: +5 (Max 93)

Strength: +4 (Max 96)

Aggression: +5 (Max 96)

Stamina: +4 (Max 90)

The challenges are quite straightforward and can be completed in several EA FC 25 Ultimate Team modes such as Rush, Division Rivals, FUT Champs, and more. Here's a list of Dynamic Defender Evolution 3 challenges:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

To be precise, the whole Dynamic Defender EVO chain is worth the time and effort considering the fully upgraded attributes EA will provide to the Future Stars defender cards upon completion.

For more Future Stars Academy EVO-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback