EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 1 Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has finally released the much-awaited Dynamic Defender 1 Evolution as a part of the Future Stars Academy. This EVO is particularly catered towards the Wonderkids (80-rated Future Stars player cards). While it offers a few basic upgrades at the starting phase, EA has planned to introduce more phases to this evolution, providing the Wonderkids two PlayStyles+ traits along with Icon chemistry.

This EVO guide will explore all the necessary information such as upgrades and challenges, the best players to use, and the requirements for this EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender Evolution in Ultimate Team.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 1 Evolution

These are the requirements to be eligible for the Dynamic Defender 1 Evolution in Ultimate Team:

Overall: 80

Rarity: Future Stars Evolution

Considering the requirements, gamers can use any one of the 80-rated player cards provided by EA to use in the Future Stars Academy evolutions. However, the Dynamic Defender EVO will only best fit the defenders on the list.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 1 Evolution

Koni De Winter is a great player to use in the latest EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Gamers can select between a list of 15 Future Stars player cards featuring an 80 overall rating. However, certain players will be suitable, particularly for this EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 1 Evolution in Ultimate Team.

Here's a list of Wonderkids that can be used in the EVO:

Jackson Tchatchoua: 80

Lewis Hall: 80

Koni De Winter: 80

This is just the first phase of the Future Stars Academy evolutions. In the upcoming days, EA will release more phases, converting the Wonderkids into the ultimate beasts by giving them two PlayStyle+ traits and Icon chemistry.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Dynamic Defender 1 Evolution

Upgrades provided by the Dynamic Defender EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Like every other Future Stars Academy EVO, the EA FC 25 Defender 1 Evolution features only one upgrade level. However, the upgrades can make the 80 overall rated player card slightly updated and usable in the current meta.

Here are the upgrades for the Defender evolution:

Level 1 Upgrades:

Pace: +3 (Max 88)

Passing: +3

Dribbling: +3

Defending: +4

Physical: +4

The following challenge can be completed by playing different Ultimate Team game modes including Division Rivals, FUT Champs, Rush, and more.

Level 1 Challenges:

Play four matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

For more information on Future Stars evolutions, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

