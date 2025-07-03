EA FC 25 Eberechi Eze Shapeshifters SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Eberechi Eze Shapeshifters SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This could potentially be released during the fourth week of the ongoing Shapeshifters promo, providing the English playmaker with an incredible upgrade that makes him relevant in the current meta.

Ad

He previously received a World Tour item as part of Season Progress rewards. However, this version is now far behind the power curve and the Crystal Palace superstar needs a new upgrade to be overpowered again. The EA FC 25 Eberechi Eze Shapeshifters SBC could provide him with the boost he needs.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Eberechi Eze Shapeshifters SBC has been leaked on social media

The Shapeshifters event has already provided gamers with a lot of overpowered players via SBCs, including the likes of Dani Carvajal, Franco Baresi and others. These players have received the boosts required to be relevant in their new positions, and the EA FC 25 Eberechi Eze Shapeshifters SBC could receive similar upgrades.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Crystal Palace playmaker is usually a CAM in Ultimate Team, but the rumored SBC will transform him into a left-winger on the virtual pitch.

What will the EA FC 25 Eberechi Eze Shapeshifters SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, the English winger will be 96-rated as a left-winger and will possess the following stats and attributes:

Pace: 99

Shooting: 95

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 96

Defending: 53

Physicality: 86

He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, Rapid+ and Technical+ PlayStyles. These are perfect traits for a winger to posses under the FC IQ system, as they will boost his shooting, dribbling and speed on the virtual pitch.

Ad

How much will the EA FC 25 Eberechi Eze Shapeshifters SBC

All the SBCs released during the Shapeshifters promo have been priced reasonably based on their stats and traits. If the predicted attributes of this leaked SBC prove to be accurate, then a price of around 300,000 to 400,000 coins will be reasonable for a player of this caliber.

He is rumored to possess 99 pace as well as the Rapid+ PlayStyle, which will make him even quicker. He also has the Low Driven Shot+ and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles, which are the two most effective shooting traits in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More