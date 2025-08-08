EA FC 25 Erling Haaland FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Erling Haaland FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Premier League superstar with a 98-rated item as part of the ongoing promo. This is by far the best version of the Norwegian striker this year, even surpassing his TOTS item.
The Manchester City forward has received multiple special items this year, as he was part of the FUT Birthday, TOTS Honorable Mentions and Premier League TOTS promos. However, the EA FC 25 Erling Haaland FUTTIES SBC has now made him an elite-tier option in the current meta.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Erling Haaland FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the previously released Wayne Rooney SBC, the EA FC 25 Erling Haaland FUTTIES SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements:
Task 1: Manchester City
- Manchester City players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 2: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 4+5+6+7: 90-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 8+9+10: 91-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 11+12+13: 92-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 14+15+16: 93-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Ellie Carpenter: 97
- Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
Task 17+18: 94-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 94
Solutions:
- Flint: 96
- Bogle: 95
- Lucy Bronze (TOTS): 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Sheridan: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
The EA FC 25 Erling Haaland FUTTIES SBC requires a lot of TOTS or TOTW players.
EA FC 25 Erling Haaland FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Erling Haaland FUTTIES SBC is around 1.1 million coins. While this is a steep price, the Norwegian striker has always been overpowered on the virtual pitch due to his shooting abilities and dominant physical stature. He now has elite-tier stats and meta PlayStyles like Low Driven Shot+ and Quickstep+, making him even more effective under the FC IQ system.