EA FC 25 Fantasy Captain Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the first stat-themed EVO of the Fantasy FC promo, with the EA FC 25 Fantasy Captain Evolution allowing gamers to level up a player's dribbling abilities and give them 99 dribbling on the virtual pitch. This paid EVO requires around 90,000 coins or 700 FC Points to be unlocked, but the boost on offer could be worth the investment.

The Fantasy FC promo features some overpowered items with massive stat boosts. These items can be upgraded further, and have the potential to receive 99 stats as well. EA Sports has followed this theme by releasing the EA FC 25 Fantasy Captain Evolution, allowing gamers to upgrade one of their players' dribbling rating to 99.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Fantasy Captain Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Fantasy Captain Evolution:

Overall : Max 88

: Max 88 Pace : Max 94

: Max 94 Shooting : Max 91

: Max 91 Passing : Max 93

: Max 93 Defending : Max 92

: Max 92 Physical: Max 95

While these stipulations will limit your choices to some extent, there will still be plenty of amazing options that are eligible for this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Fantasy Captain Evolution

Kolo Muani is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most meta and overpowered players who meet these requirements and can be upgraded via the EVO:

Randal Kolo Muani : 88

: 88 Brahim Diaz: 88

88 Kenny Dalglish: 88

88 Cristiano Ronaldo: 88

88 Johan Cruyff: 88

88 Neymar : 88

: 88 Heung Min Son: 88

All these players will become elite-tier attackers under the FC IQ system after receiving the dribbling boost offered by the EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Fantasy Captain Evolution

The EVO has two levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Backline Booster EVO, the EA FC 25 Fantasy Captain Evolution has two levels. These are the upgrades provided by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Dribbling +10

Level 2 upgrades:

Dribbling +65

Below are the challenges gamers must complete in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain the benefits on offer:

Level 1 challenges:

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the Evolution is certainly worth 90,000 coins or 700 FC points if you have the right players for this EVO. Dribbling is one of the most important stats for an attacker in the current meta, so having 99 dribbling could be a game-changer on the virtual pitch.

