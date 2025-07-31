EA FC 25 Ferenc Puskas FUTTIES Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Ferenc Puskas FUTTIES Icon SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team. Based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader, the Hungarian legend will be part of the FUTTIES Team 4 event and will receive a promo version that could make him one of the best strikers on the virtual pitch.The former Real Madrid superstar has not had a lot of special versions in promos this year in Ultimate Team and has fallen behind the power curve of the game. However, the rumored EA FC 25 Ferenc Puskas FUTTIES Icon SBC could potentially make him relevant in the current meta by providing him with exceptional stats and overpowered PlayStyles.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 25 Ferenc Puskas FUTTIES Icon SBC has been leaked on social mediaThe FUTTIES promo has already provided fans with amazing player SBCs, with the likes of Maicon, Ribery and others receiving boosted items. The EA FC 25 Ferenc Puskas FUTTIES Icon SBC could possibly be the best SBC player to be released so far during the promo, as his base version is one of the highest-rated strikers in the game.He previously received a 95-rated TOTY Icon version, which has been his only promo item of the year so far. However, the latest SBC item will certainly be much better in every aspect.What will the EA FC 25 Ferenc Puskas FUTTIES Icon SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, this striker version will be 98-rated overall with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 96Shooting: 99Passing: 96Dribbling: 98Defending: 57Physicality: 92He is also rumored to possess the Incisive Pass+, Low Driven Shot+, Finesse Shot+, Power Shot+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles. These traits are ideal for a striker in the current meta, as they will boost his shooting, passing and pace under the FC IQ system.How much will the EA FC 25 Ferenc Puskas FUTTIES Icon SBC cost?The previously released Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC has been the only other 98-rated SBC item to be released so far. This version cost around 1.6 million coins, so fans can excpect the 98-rated Hungarian striker to be even more expensive and potentially cost around two million coins in the current state of the transfer market.