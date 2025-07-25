EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French winger with a 98-rated item. This is the highest-rated FUTTIES SBC player to be released so far, but he also costs a lot to be unlocked.

The former Bayern Munich superstar previously received a 96-rated Immortals item via the Season Pass. However, the EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC is much better in all aspects.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to previously released expensive SBCs like Jaap Stam and Maicon, the EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are all the requirements:

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player Quality: Bronze

Solutions:

Ellis Chapman: 62

Andrei Gorcea: 63

Ben Doherty: 61

Celestin De Schrevel: 60

Samson Tovide: 61

Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61

Taylor Luvambo: 62

João Cipriano: 62

Babis Drakas: 61

Mika Schroers: 62

Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Silver

Solutions:

Aapo Halme: 65

Dave Gnaase: 68

Donovan Pines: 68

Iebe Swers: 66

Iulian Cristea: 67

Cedric Teguia: 65

Benjamin Santelli: 68

Harrison Delbridge: 68

Owusu Kwabena: 66

Ruan Teixeira: 66

Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan (EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC)

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Alexis Mac Allister: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Diogo Costa: 84

Task 4: The Bavarians

Bayern Munich players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Jamal Musiala (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 5: League Legend

Serie A players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Khephren Thuram: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 6: League Finesse

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Jamal Musiala (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 7: Les Bleus

France players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Teji Savanier: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 8+9+10: 92-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

Task 11: Top Notch

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

Task 12+13+14+15: 93-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

Ellie Carpenter: 97

Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97

Luis Figo: 96

Isco: 96

Yildiz: 96

John Barnes: 96

Ivan Toney: 80

Arnold: 80

Lo Celso: 80

Lattwein: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Task 16+17+18+19+20: 94-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 94

Solutions:

Flint: 96

Bogle: 95

Seamus Coleman: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Sheridan: 95

Vanegas: 95

Jude Bellingham: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

The EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC is by far the most expensive FUTTIES SBC so far.

EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC is around 1.6 million coins. While this is a very steep price, the 98-rated winger has the stats required to be an elite-tier winger under the FC IQ system. However, his PlayStyles are a bit of a let-down for such an expensive item. He is only worth unlocking if you can obtain fodder and complete him for much cheaper.

