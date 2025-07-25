EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French winger with a 98-rated item. This is the highest-rated FUTTIES SBC player to be released so far, but he also costs a lot to be unlocked.
The former Bayern Munich superstar previously received a 96-rated Immortals item via the Season Pass. However, the EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC is much better in all aspects.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC
Similar to previously released expensive SBCs like Jaap Stam and Maicon, the EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are all the requirements:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player Quality: Bronze
Solutions:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- João Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solutions:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeira: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan (EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC)
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Alexis Mac Allister: 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Diogo Costa: 84
Task 4: The Bavarians
- Bayern Munich players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Jamal Musiala (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 5: League Legend
- Serie A players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Khephren Thuram: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 6: League Finesse
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Jamal Musiala (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 7: Les Bleus
- France players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Teji Savanier: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 8+9+10: 92-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 11: Top Notch
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 12+13+14+15: 93-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Ellie Carpenter: 97
- Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
Task 16+17+18+19+20: 94-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 94
Solutions:
- Flint: 96
- Bogle: 95
- Seamus Coleman: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Sheridan: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
The EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC is by far the most expensive FUTTIES SBC so far.
EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC is around 1.6 million coins. While this is a very steep price, the 98-rated winger has the stats required to be an elite-tier winger under the FC IQ system. However, his PlayStyles are a bit of a let-down for such an expensive item. He is only worth unlocking if you can obtain fodder and complete him for much cheaper.