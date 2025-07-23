  • home icon
EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

By Shivanshu Raturi
Published Jul 23, 2025 15:26 GMT
FUTTIES Ribery has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
FUTTIES Ribery has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC is rumored to arrive in Ultimate Team during the third week of the FUTTIES event. Based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader, the French legend will receive a boosted version as part of the latest promo that could give him the stats required to be overpowered in the current meta.

The legendary winger previously received a 96-rated Immortals version that was up for grabs via the Season Pass in Season 7. This was one of the first items in the game to have four PlayStyle+ traits, but has now fallen behind the power curve. The leaked EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC could make him relevant on the virtual pitch once again.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The former Bayern Munich attacker has had multiple special versions in Ultimate Team this year. Prior to his Immortals item, he was also part of the Centurions and Grassroot Greats promos. However, with the FUTTIES promo providing massive boosts to both current-gen stars and Icons, gamers can expect the EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC to be much better in every aspect compared to his previous versions.

What will the EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, this Icon version will be 98-rated overall and will have the following key stats:

  • Pace: 99
  • Shooting: 95
  • Passing: 96
  • Dribbling: 98
  • Defending: 56
  • Physicality: 90

He is also rumored to possess the Quickstep+, Finesse Shot+, Technical+, Whipped Pass+ and Trivela+ PlayStyles. While the last two traits are not too impressive, the Quickstep+, Finesse Shot+ and Technical+ PlayStyles are extremely overpowered for wingers under the FC IQ system and could make him one of the best attackers in the game.

How much will the EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC cost?

The player SBCs released during the FUTTIES promo have been expensive but easy to craft due to the large number of special items available in packs. If the previously released Maicon SBC and Jaap Stam SBC are anything to go by, this upcoming 98-rated FUTTIES Icon SBC could easily cost around 1.5 million coins.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
