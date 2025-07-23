EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC is rumored to arrive in Ultimate Team during the third week of the FUTTIES event. Based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader, the French legend will receive a boosted version as part of the latest promo that could give him the stats required to be overpowered in the current meta.The legendary winger previously received a 96-rated Immortals version that was up for grabs via the Season Pass in Season 7. This was one of the first items in the game to have four PlayStyle+ traits, but has now fallen behind the power curve. The leaked EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC could make him relevant on the virtual pitch once again.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate TeamThe former Bayern Munich attacker has had multiple special versions in Ultimate Team this year. Prior to his Immortals item, he was also part of the Centurions and Grassroot Greats promos. However, with the FUTTIES promo providing massive boosts to both current-gen stars and Icons, gamers can expect the EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC to be much better in every aspect compared to his previous versions.What will the EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, this Icon version will be 98-rated overall and will have the following key stats:Pace: 99Shooting: 95Passing: 96Dribbling: 98Defending: 56Physicality: 90He is also rumored to possess the Quickstep+, Finesse Shot+, Technical+, Whipped Pass+ and Trivela+ PlayStyles. While the last two traits are not too impressive, the Quickstep+, Finesse Shot+ and Technical+ PlayStyles are extremely overpowered for wingers under the FC IQ system and could make him one of the best attackers in the game.How much will the EA FC 25 Franck Ribery FUTTIES Icon SBC cost?The player SBCs released during the FUTTIES promo have been expensive but easy to craft due to the large number of special items available in packs. If the previously released Maicon SBC and Jaap Stam SBC are anything to go by, this upcoming 98-rated FUTTIES Icon SBC could easily cost around 1.5 million coins.