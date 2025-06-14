  • home icon
EA FC 25 From Service to Selfish Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 14, 2025 17:57 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 From Service to Selfish Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their CAMs on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even more popular due to the amazing boosts on offer.

This is the first free EVO released during the ongoing Shapeshifters promo. The EA FC 25 From Service to Selfish Evolution has a very fitting title as well, as it transforms a playmaking CAM into a striker on the virtual pitch and provides them with the stats required to be a goal-scorer instead of an assist provider.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 From Service to Selfish Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 From Service to Selfish Evolution:

  • Overall: Max 92
  • Dribbling: Max 98
  • Pace: 98
  • Total Positions: Max three
  • Position: CAM
  • PlayStyles: Max ten
  • PlayStyles+: Max three

These stipulations are lenient enough to allow some incredible CAMs to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 From Service to Selfish Evolution

These are some of the best options:

  • Camille Abily: 92
  • Stephan El Shaarawy: 92
  • Alessandro Del Piero: 92
  • Zico: 92
  • Malik Tillman: 91
  • Jobe Bellingham: 90
  • Wayne Rooney: 89
  • Gianfranco Zola: 88

All these players will receive the boosts required to be elite-tier attackers under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 From Service to Selfish Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Cut and Curl EVO, the EA FC 25 From Service to Selfish Evolution has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Agility +15 (Max 94)
  • Pace +3 (Max 92)
  • Position ST
  • Power Shot Playstyle
  • Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Passing +8 (Max 95)
  • Shooting +3 (Max 92)
  • Balance +15 (Max 91)
  • Reactions +15 (Max 92)
  • Chip Shot PlayStyle
  • False 9++

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Ball control +15 (Max 91)
  • Weak Foot +1 star
  • Jumping +15 (Max 87)
  • Composure +15 (Max 92)
  • Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle
  • Target Forward++

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Skills +1 star
  • Pace +3 (Max 92)
  • Dribbling +15 (Max 94)
  • Strength +15 (Max 91)
  • Stamina +25 (Max 95)
  • Aerial PlayStyle

Level 5 upgrades:

  • Shooting +3 (Max 92)
  • Aggression +15 (Max 90)
  • Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle
  • Advanced Forward++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

  • Score five goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

