EA FC 25 From Service to Selfish Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 From Service to Selfish Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their CAMs on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even more popular due to the amazing boosts on offer.

This is the first free EVO released during the ongoing Shapeshifters promo. The EA FC 25 From Service to Selfish Evolution has a very fitting title as well, as it transforms a playmaking CAM into a striker on the virtual pitch and provides them with the stats required to be a goal-scorer instead of an assist provider.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 From Service to Selfish Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 From Service to Selfish Evolution:

Trending

Overall : Max 92

: Max 92 Dribbling : Max 98

: Max 98 Pace : 98

: 98 Total Positions : Max three

: Max three Position : CAM

: CAM PlayStyles : Max ten

: Max ten PlayStyles+: Max three

These stipulations are lenient enough to allow some incredible CAMs to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 From Service to Selfish Evolution

These are some of the best options:

Camille Abily: 92

92 Stephan El Shaarawy : 92

: 92 Alessandro Del Piero : 92

: 92 Zico : 92

: 92 Malik Tillman : 91

: 91 Jobe Bellingham: 90

90 Wayne Rooney : 89

: 89 Gianfranco Zola: 88

All these players will receive the boosts required to be elite-tier attackers under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 From Service to Selfish Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Cut and Curl EVO, the EA FC 25 From Service to Selfish Evolution has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Agility +15 (Max 94)

Pace +3 (Max 92)

Position ST

Power Shot Playstyle

Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Passing +8 (Max 95)

Shooting +3 (Max 92)

Balance +15 (Max 91)

Reactions +15 (Max 92)

Chip Shot PlayStyle

False 9++

Level 3 upgrades:

Ball control +15 (Max 91)

Weak Foot +1 star

Jumping +15 (Max 87)

Composure +15 (Max 92)

Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle

Target Forward++

Level 4 upgrades:

Skills +1 star

Pace +3 (Max 92)

Dribbling +15 (Max 94)

Strength +15 (Max 91)

Stamina +25 (Max 95)

Aerial PlayStyle

Level 5 upgrades:

Shooting +3 (Max 92)

Aggression +15 (Max 90)

Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle

Advanced Forward++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Score five goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More