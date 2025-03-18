EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Upgrade Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Upgrade Evolution, allowing gamers to upgrade the overall attributes of their FUT Birthday cards in Ultimate Team. Moreover, the EVO offers three distinct meta PlayStyle upgrades, including Relentless, Pinged Pass, and Tiki Taka. All this can be done for a price of 150 EA FC Points or 7,500 EA FC Coins.

This article explores aspects of the FUT Birthday Upgrade Evolution, such as the best players to use and requirements in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Upgrade Evolution

The latest EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)-

These are the requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Upgrade Evolution in Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 89

PlayStyles: Max 10

Rarity: FUT Birthday

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Upgrade Evolution

Considering the straightforward requirements, many FUT Birthday players will be eligible for the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Upgrade Evolution. However, a few of them will provide the best results after undergoing the EVO. Note that we've only mentioned the player cards that are available in the transfer market and not those that can be acquired by completing SBCs or certain objectives.

Jota: 88

Martin Zubimendi: 89

Stanislav Lobotka: 89

Antonio Nusa: 88

Lotte Wubben-Moy: 89

Nicolas Raskin: 89

Antoine Semenyo: 88

All the FUT Birthday player cards mentioned above should be highly effective under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Upgrade Evolution

Level 2 upgrades of the FUT Birthday Upgrade EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Like any other paid EVO, the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Upgrade Evolution offers two upgrade levels. Each one has a different set of attribute upgrades ranging from shooting and defending to pace and physicality. Moreover, they offer three distinct PlayStyle traits.

Here are the upgrade levels:

Level 1 upgrade

Overall: 1 (Max 91)

Shooting: 2 (Max 88)

Passing: 3 (Max 87)

Dribbling: 2 (Max 90)

Defending: 1 (Max 84)

PlayStyles: Relentless (Max 10)

Level 2 upgrade

Overall: 1 (Max 91)

Pace: 2 (Max 90)

Defending: 1 (Max 84)

Physical: 2 (Max 85)

PlayStyles: Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka (Max 10)

Cosmetic Upgrade

Gamers must head to the Ultimate Team mode and play different game modes like FUT Champs, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and Rush to complete the following challenges:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Considering other EVOs in the current market, the latest Evolution seems overpriced. However, gamers using a 88 or 89-rated FUT Birthday card on their Ultimate Team and don't mind spending a certain amount of EA FC Coins can opt for it.

For more information on FUT Birthday related EVOs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

