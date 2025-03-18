EA FC 25 TOTW 27 predictions, featuring Bruno Fernandes, Saliba and others

The EA FC 25 TOTW 27 squad will soon be released in Ultimate Team, and the roster could potentially feature some popular names like Bruno Fernandes and William Saliba. These Premier League superstars recently led their teams to victory with their impressive performances and are the frontrunners to be part of the Team of the Week lineup.

While Liverpool are still the clear favorites to win the Premier League title, Manchester United and Arsenal had impressive wins during the last matchday, with Bruno Fernandes and William Saliba being the standout performers. Both these players are extremely popular in Ultimate Team and could headline the EA FC 25 TOTW 27 roster.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on individual match ratings.

The EA FC 25 TOTW 27 squad could be spearheaded by Saliba and Bruno Fernandes

Both Bruno Fernandes and William Saliba already have boosted items in Ultimate Team. While the Portuguese midfielder was part of the recent Grassroot Greats promo, the French defender received a Team of the Year item that is regarded as one of the best defenders in the game. These superstars could now also be part of the EA FC 25 TOTW 27 squad.

Despite struggling to find their usual form this season, Manchester United still have the quality and star power to perform well in the league. The Red Devils recently won 3-0 against Leicester City., with Bruno Fernandes scoring a goal and providing two assists. This performance should earn him a spot in the upcoming Team of the Week.

Bruno Fernandes (Image via EA Sports)

On the other hand, Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 win against London rivals Chelsea, maintaining their second-place spot in the league table. William Saliba was named the Man of the Match in this fixture, as he secured a clean sheet and kept the opposition's attacking lineup away from the goal, potentially earning a spot in EA FC 25 TOTW 27 as well.

William Saliba (Image via EA Sports)

FC Barcelona are currently competing against Real Madrid in a race for the LaLiga title. The Catalan giants recently took a huge step towards glory with a 4-2 win against third-place Atletico Madrid. Barca made an impressive comeback in this game after being 2-0 down, and their attack was spearheaded by substitute Ferran Torres, who scored two goals. Torres definitely deserves a Team of the Week item for his efforts.

Ferran Torres (Image via EA Sports)

Galatasaray fortified their lead at the top of the Turkish Superlig table with a 4-0 win against Antalyaspor, with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scoring a hat-trick. The former Napoli striker has been exceptional for his new club this season, and could earn his second TOTW item of the season with this showcase of individual brilliance.

Victor Osimhen (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, there are some amazing candidates who could be part of the EA FC 25 TOTW 27 squad.

