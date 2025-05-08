EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team by X/ASYFutTrader, which is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such information on social media. The English midfielder is a fan-favorite on the virtual pitch due to her various overpowered versions over the years, and she could now receive a brand new meta item.
The GPFBL Team of the Season roster will be released along with the Bundesliga TOTS players in Ultimate Team. This squad will feature the best performers from the women's side of German club football, making it the perfect opportunity to release the EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC.
Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader.
The EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC has been leaked on social media
Bayern Munich secured the league titles in both the Bundesliga and the GPFBL, so their players will undoubtedly dominate the Team of the Season rosters for their respective leagues. With Pernille Harder being rumored to be the highest-rated player in the women's roster, the EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC will add even more hype to the upcoming event.
The English superstar had multiple high-rated items in Ultimate Team last year, but only possesses an 87-rated Trailblazers version this year. Her rumored SBC item could give her the boost she needs to be relevant in the current meta as well.
What will the EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC item look like?
X/ASYFutTrader suggests that this SBC version will be 94-rated with the following key stats and attributes;
- Pace: 91
- Shooting: 90
- Passing: 90
- Dribbling: 94
- Defending: 94
- Physicality: 90
She is also rumored to possess the Incisive Pass+, Long Ball Pass+ and Anticipate+ PlayStyles, which are extremely useful traits for a midfielder on the virtual pitch. This will make her a very useful addition to any squad under the FC IQ system.
How much will the EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC cost?
It is difficult to predict the price of such an SBC, as she does not possess any previous high-rated versions in Ultimate Team this year. However, with so many amazing midfielders being available for low prices during the Team of the Season promo, a cost of around 200,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.