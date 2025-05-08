EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team by X/ASYFutTrader, which is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such information on social media. The English midfielder is a fan-favorite on the virtual pitch due to her various overpowered versions over the years, and she could now receive a brand new meta item.

Ad

The GPFBL Team of the Season roster will be released along with the Bundesliga TOTS players in Ultimate Team. This squad will feature the best performers from the women's side of German club football, making it the perfect opportunity to release the EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader.

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC has been leaked on social media

Bayern Munich secured the league titles in both the Bundesliga and the GPFBL, so their players will undoubtedly dominate the Team of the Season rosters for their respective leagues. With Pernille Harder being rumored to be the highest-rated player in the women's roster, the EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC will add even more hype to the upcoming event.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The English superstar had multiple high-rated items in Ultimate Team last year, but only possesses an 87-rated Trailblazers version this year. Her rumored SBC item could give her the boost she needs to be relevant in the current meta as well.

What will the EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC item look like?

X/ASYFutTrader suggests that this SBC version will be 94-rated with the following key stats and attributes;

Ad

Pace: 91

Shooting: 90

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 94

Physicality: 90

She is also rumored to possess the Incisive Pass+, Long Ball Pass+ and Anticipate+ PlayStyles, which are extremely useful traits for a midfielder on the virtual pitch. This will make her a very useful addition to any squad under the FC IQ system.

How much will the EA FC 25 Georgia Stanway TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the price of such an SBC, as she does not possess any previous high-rated versions in Ultimate Team this year. However, with so many amazing midfielders being available for low prices during the Team of the Season promo, a cost of around 200,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More