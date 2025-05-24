EA FC 25 Geovany Quenda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has recently released the EA FC 25 Geovany Quenda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC, allowing gamers to access a 94-rated overpowered iteration of the Sporting CP star winger. The newly released Team of the Season (TOTS) edition features excellent attributes across the board, and it reflects the real-life flair of the 18-year-old Youngblood.

With Sporting CP winning their 21st Portuguese Championship, it's quite evident that the Portuguese player secured his rightful spot in the Honourable Mentions squad by bagging two goals and five assists in the domestic league.

Quenda has been a key player and the talk of the town due to his promising performance at such a young age in the top flight of Portuguese domestic football. On that note, this article will explore all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to get the Geovany Quenda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item.

Check out EA FC 25 review

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Geovany Quenda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Quenda TOTS HM SBC tasks (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Babajide Mentions SBC, the EA FC 25 Geovany Quenda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item can be acquired by submitting a certain number of squads (four in this case). However, do note that the overall price to complete the latest SBC might increase depending on the pricing of the fodder cards in the FC 25 transfer market.

That said, here are all the tasks and their cheapest solution to complete the Geovany Quenda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team:

Task 1: Portugal

Portugal players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

Bethany England: 82

Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir: 82

Fran Kirby: 84

Raphael Guerreiro: 82

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Thomas Partey: 82

Tatumn Milazzo: 81

Marina Hegering: 82

Linda Sembrant: 81

Dani Vivian TOTS: 92

Callum Wilson: 81

Expected Price: 17,000 EA FC Coins

Task 2: 85-Rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 2

Cristiana Girelli: 85

Jane Campbell: 84

Katie McCabe: 85

Lorenzo Pellegrini: 83

Joao Palhinha: 85

Ingrid Syrstad Engen: 84

Gregor Kobel: 88

Guglielmo Vicario: 84

Dominique Janssen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Lukas Hradecky: 84

Expected Price: 21,000 EA FC Coins

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solution 3

Cristiano Ronaldo: 86

Marie Katoto: 88

Amel Majri: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 82

Konrad Laimer: 83

Sara Dabritz: 84

Raphael Guerreiro: 82

Vilde Boe Risa TOTS: 93

Alex Greenwood: 84

Kieran Trippier: 83

Yassine Bounou: 84

Expected Price: 30,100 EA FC Coins

Task 4: 87-Rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solution 4

Samu TOTS: 92

Alba Redondo: 84

Bethany England: 82

Lucy Bronze: 85

Orkun Kokcu TOTS: 94

Ruben Neves: 84

Hannah Blundell: 84

Ronald Araujo: 85

Sara Doorsoun: 84

Kyle Walker: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Expected Price: 39,100 EA FC Coins

EA FC 25 Geovany Quenda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

Geovany Quenda TOTS SBC attributes (Image via EA Sports)

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 Geovany Quenda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 110,000 EA FC Coins. Considering the caliber of the item on the virtual pitch, it'll be a steal deal for gamers.

With 5-star skills and a 4-star weak foot, Quenda's TOTS item features Technical+, Rapid+, and Incisive Pass+ playstyles. Gamers can easily exploit the Technical+ and Rapid+ traits with 97 pace and 95 dribbling attributes. Meanwhile, with the help of 99 vision, it can be unstoppable with the Incisive Pass+ trait.

Overall, the Portuguese winger's item has RM, LW, and RW positions, proving its versatility over the wing and midfield area. Even though any sort of shooting PlayStyle+ is missing, the card can be used as a great backup winger in the current FC 25 meta. Meanwhile, it can also be a great fit in any Liga Portugal-centric Ultimate Team.

For more daily SBC-related content, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

