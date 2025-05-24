How to unlock the EA FC 25 Dodi Lukebakio TOTS Honourable Mentions item for free

The FC 25 Dodi Lukebakio TOTS Honourable Mentions item has gone live in Ultimate Team servers in the form of a live objective. Upon completing a certain set of challenges, gamers can get their hands on the 92-rated Belgian winger, Dodi Lukebakio. He secured a spot for the Honourable Mentions squad after bagging 11 goals and two assists for the Spanish side Sevilla,.

Ad

Lukebakio had already received an 86-rated NumeroFUT edition in one of the earlier promo events. However, the latest 92-rated TOTS edition has the caliber to find a better place in the current FC 25 meta.

This article will discuss all the tasks that need to be completed to unlock the Dodi Lukebakio TOTS Honourable Mentions item in Ultimate Team.

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Dodi Lukebakio TOTS Honourable Mentions item is available in the live objective section

Following the release of LaLiga Team of the Season cards, the Dodi Lukebakio TOTS Honourable Mentions item is up for grabs. Like the recently released Yui Hasegawa reward, gamers must complete a set of challenges to collect the rewards, along with the Signe Brunn TOTS Honourable Mentions item. Brunn's item possesses a 90 overall rating with a few exciting attributes across the board.

Ad

Trending

The objectives to complete Dodi Lukebakio TOTS HM item (Image via EA Sports)

Here are all the objectives gamers must complete to collect Lukebakio's item in FC 25 Ultimate Team:

Ad

Play four: Play four matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Play four matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Assist six: Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals, or Champions.

Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals, or Champions. Score 10: Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals, or Champions.

Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals, or Champions. Win five: Win five matches in Rivals or Champions

Win five matches in Rivals or Champions Win seven: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty or Rush.

Gamers can also earn a few flash rewards while completing each of the objectives. Here's a list of the rewards on offer:

Ad

Play four: 500 SP.

500 SP. Assist six: Signe Brunn TOTS Honourable Mentions.

Signe Brunn TOTS Honourable Mentions. Score 10: 83+x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

83+x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) Win five: 84+x7 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

84+x7 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) Win seven: 84+x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

Read more: How to unlock the EA FC 25 Nico Williams TOTS Honourable Mentions item for free

Lukebakio TOTS item stats (Image via EA Sports)

The Dodi Lukebakio TOTS Honourable Mentions item features a 5-star weak foot along with three decent PlayStyles+: Rapid+, First Touch+, and Whipped Pass+.

Ad

While gamers can exploit the 92 shooting and 94 dribbling with the Rapid+ playstyle traits, the Whipped Pass+ and First Touch+ surely won't cut the current meta. Regardless of the drawbacks, it can be a great backup winger under the FC IQ system.

For more weekly live objectives, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More