How to unlock the EA FC 25 Dodi Lukebakio TOTS Honourable Mentions item for free

The FC 25 Dodi Lukebakio TOTS Honourable Mentions item has gone live in Ultimate Team servers in the form of a live objective. Upon completing a certain set of challenges, gamers can get their hands on the 92-rated Belgian winger, Dodi Lukebakio. He secured a spot for the Honourable Mentions squad after bagging 11 goals and two assists for the Spanish side Sevilla,.
Lukebakio had already received an 86-rated NumeroFUT edition in one of the earlier promo events. However, the latest 92-rated TOTS edition has the caliber to find a better place in the current FC 25 meta.
This article will discuss all the tasks that need to be completed to unlock the Dodi Lukebakio TOTS Honourable Mentions item in Ultimate Team.
Check out EA FC 25 review
The EA FC 25 Dodi Lukebakio TOTS Honourable Mentions item is available in the live objective section
Following the release of LaLiga Team of the Season cards, the Dodi Lukebakio TOTS Honourable Mentions item is up for grabs. Like the recently released Yui Hasegawa reward, gamers must complete a set of challenges to collect the rewards, along with the Signe Brunn TOTS Honourable Mentions item. Brunn's item possesses a 90 overall rating with a few exciting attributes across the board.
Here are all the objectives gamers must complete to collect Lukebakio's item in FC 25 Ultimate Team:
- Play four: Play four matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode.
- Assist six: Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals, or Champions.
- Score 10: Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals, or Champions.
- Win five: Win five matches in Rivals or Champions
- Win seven: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty or Rush.
Gamers can also earn a few flash rewards while completing each of the objectives. Here's a list of the rewards on offer:
- Play four: 500 SP.
- Assist six: Signe Brunn TOTS Honourable Mentions.
- Score 10: 83+x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
- Win five: 84+x7 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
- Win seven: 84+x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
Read more: How to unlock the EA FC 25 Nico Williams TOTS Honourable Mentions item for free
The Dodi Lukebakio TOTS Honourable Mentions item features a 5-star weak foot along with three decent PlayStyles+: Rapid+, First Touch+, and Whipped Pass+.
While gamers can exploit the 92 shooting and 94 dribbling with the Rapid+ playstyle traits, the Whipped Pass+ and First Touch+ surely won't cut the current meta. Regardless of the drawbacks, it can be a great backup winger under the FC IQ system.
For more weekly live objectives, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.