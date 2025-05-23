How to unlock the EA FC 25 Nico Williams TOTS Honourable Mentions item for free

EA Sports has released the latest UT Champions objective in Ultimate Team, with one of the segments of this challenge providing the EA FC 25 Nico Williams TOTS Honourable Mentions item. The Spanish youngster has been exceptional for Athletic Bilbao throughout the season and has now received an amazing 95-rated item on the virtual pitch.

Ad

He previously received a TOTY Honourable Mentions and a FUT Birthday item in Ultimate Team this year, but the latest EA FC 25 Nico Williams TOTS Honourable Mentions item is far superior in every aspect. Not only does it have better stats and more PlayStyles, but it is also free to unlock via an objective.

The EA FC 25 Nico Williams TOTS Honourable Mentions item can be obtained via an objective in Ultimate Team

UT Champions is the premier competitive game mode in Ultimate Team, with gamers competing to get the best possible rewards. With LaLiga Team of the Season being up for grabs, EA Sports has released a 95-rated EA FC 25 Nico Williams TOTS Honourable Mentions item as a reward for players who can obtain a certain number of wins in Champions Finals.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

This is similar to previously released special versions of Charles de Ketelaere and Morgan Rogers. To participate in this challenge, gamers must qualify for Champions Finals and then try to obtain as many wins as possible out of the 15 games available.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are the rewards for the various tiers of the Champions Legacy objective set:

Ad

Win 4 : Win four matches in Champions Finals to obtain a 1 of 3 93+ LaLiga/Liga F/Liga Portugal TOTS Champions player pick.

: Win four matches in Champions Finals to obtain a 1 of 3 93+ LaLiga/Liga F/Liga Portugal TOTS Champions player pick. Win 8 : Win eight matches in Champions Finals to obtain a 1 of 3 93+ LaLiga/Liga F/Liga Portugal TOTS Champions player pick.

: Win eight matches in Champions Finals to obtain a 1 of 3 93+ LaLiga/Liga F/Liga Portugal TOTS Champions player pick. Win 10: Win ten matches in Champions Finals to earn the EA FC 25 Nico Williams TOTS Honourable Mentions item.

Win ten matches in Champions Finals to earn the EA FC 25 Nico Williams TOTS Honourable Mentions item. Win 15 : Win 15 matches in Champions Finals to earn a special EVO.

: Win 15 matches in Champions Finals to earn a special EVO. Play 15: Play 15 matches in Champions Finals to earn a 1 of 5 93+ LaLiga/Liga F/Liga Portugal TOTS Champions player pick.

Ad

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Nico Williams TOTS Honourable Mentions item has five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, and some exceptional PlayStyles that will make him elite-tier under the FC IQ system. While it will be difficult for most gamers to obtain this item by winning ten games in Champions Finals, it is definitely worth the effort, especially with some amazing player picks up for grabs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More