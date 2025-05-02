The Yui Hasegawa TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective has gone live in Ultimate Team servers, allowing players to access a 92-rated Japanese midfielder featuring desirable attributes across the board. Similar to any other Objective item, a certain set of tasks must be completed to get hold of Hasegawa's new version in the game. Apart from the main Honourable Mentions card, players can also earn David Raya's TOTS item (92-rated).
This article will explore all the required tasks of the Yui Hasegawa Honourable Mentions Objective and the flash rewards that can be earned by completing it.
EA FC 25 Yui Hasegawa TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective is available in Ultimate Team
With the ongoing TOTS promo, gamers can earn a few Honourable Mentions cards by completing certain sets of tasks from the Objective section. The Yui Hasegawa TOTS Honourable Mentions objective card is one such item that can be easily accessed after fulfilling the following requirements:
- Play four: Play four matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode.
- Assist six: Win three matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode.
- Score 10: Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty
- Win five: Win five matches in Rivals or Champions
- Win seven: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty
After completing each task, players can access several untradable packs and rewards, including 83+x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, 84+x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, the David Raya TOTS Honourable Mentions card, and more. Here's a detailed list of all the flash rewards available:
- Play four: 500 SP
- Assist six: 83+x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
- Score 10: TOTS Honourable Mentions David Raya (Untradable)
- Win five: 83+x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
- Win seven: 84+x3 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
EA FC 25 Yui Hasegawa TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective card: Review
The Yui Hasegawa TOTS Honourable Mentions objective card features a 92 Overall rating with a few excellent attributes, such as 94 Dribbling, 92 Passing, and 90 Pace. Moreover, EA Sports has provided the Technical+, Tiki Taka+, and Intercept+ PlayStyle traits for the promising Japanese defensive midfielder.
While Technical+ and Tiki Taka+ can help Hasegawa's TOTS card excel as a great attacker in CAM (alternate) position, the Intercept+ PlayStyle will help her outshine the opponent's attackers as a CDM. So, her newly released item can be used as a great backup midfielder in a Barclays Women's Super League-centric Ultimate Team.
