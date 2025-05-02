The Yui Hasegawa TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective has gone live in Ultimate Team servers, allowing players to access a 92-rated Japanese midfielder featuring desirable attributes across the board. Similar to any other Objective item, a certain set of tasks must be completed to get hold of Hasegawa's new version in the game. Apart from the main Honourable Mentions card, players can also earn David Raya's TOTS item (92-rated).

Ad

This article will explore all the required tasks of the Yui Hasegawa Honourable Mentions Objective and the flash rewards that can be earned by completing it.

EA FC 25 Yui Hasegawa TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective is available in Ultimate Team

With the ongoing TOTS promo, gamers can earn a few Honourable Mentions cards by completing certain sets of tasks from the Objective section. The Yui Hasegawa TOTS Honourable Mentions objective card is one such item that can be easily accessed after fulfilling the following requirements:

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Play four: Play four matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Play four matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Assist six: Win three matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Win three matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Score 10: Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty

Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty Win five: Win five matches in Rivals or Champions

Win five matches in Rivals or Champions Win seven: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty

The latest Objective's tasks (Image via EA Sports)

After completing each task, players can access several untradable packs and rewards, including 83+x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, 84+x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, the David Raya TOTS Honourable Mentions card, and more. Here's a detailed list of all the flash rewards available:

Ad

Play four: 500 SP

500 SP Assist six: 83+x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

83+x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) Score 10: TOTS Honourable Mentions David Raya (Untradable)

TOTS Honourable Mentions David Raya (Untradable) Win five: 83+x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

83+x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) Win seven: 84+x3 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

Read more: Bend It Like Dec Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Yui Hasegawa TOTS Honourable Mentions Objective card: Review

Yui Hasegawa's latest TOTS card attributes (Image via EA Sports)

The Yui Hasegawa TOTS Honourable Mentions objective card features a 92 Overall rating with a few excellent attributes, such as 94 Dribbling, 92 Passing, and 90 Pace. Moreover, EA Sports has provided the Technical+, Tiki Taka+, and Intercept+ PlayStyle traits for the promising Japanese defensive midfielder.

Ad

While Technical+ and Tiki Taka+ can help Hasegawa's TOTS card excel as a great attacker in CAM (alternate) position, the Intercept+ PlayStyle will help her outshine the opponent's attackers as a CDM. So, her newly released item can be used as a great backup midfielder in a Barclays Women's Super League-centric Ultimate Team.

Also read: Elisabeth Terland TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

For more features and news regarding the latest TOTS promo, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More