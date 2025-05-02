EA FC 25 Bend It Like Dec Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has finally released the EA FC 25 Bend It Like Dec Evolution in Ultimate Team. Now that the EVO has gone live, players can let their favorite CDM player follow in the footsteps of English legend David Beckham.

Best known for his free-kicks, Beckham was one of the best set-piece takers of his era. With this EVO, players can turn their midfielders into absolute set-piece taking beasts. Apart from the free kick and curve skills, the EVO significantly boosts attributes such as crossing, vision, and more.

This article will discuss all the aspects of the EA FC 25 Bend It Like Dec Evolution, like the best players to use, requirements, upgrades, and challenges.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Bend It Like Dec Evolution

The latest EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Player cards with the CDM position as their primary or alternate role will be eligible for the EA FC 25 Bend It Like Dec Evolution. Apart from that, there are some more straightforward criteria that the cards must meet. Here are the requirements:

Overall: Max 90

Pace: Max 87

PlayStyles: Max 9

PlayStyles+: Max 3

Position: CDM

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Bend It Like Dec Evolution

The straightforward prerequisites allow many CDMs to be eligible for this Bend It Like Dec Evolution. However, very few options stand out as the best after being evolved in the latest EVO. Here's a list of players that'll provide EA FC 25 enthusiasts a better result:

Pedri: 90

Patrick Vieira: 90

Declan Rice: 90

Pascal Gross: 90

Vincent Kompany: 90

Yaya Toure: 90

Aurelien Tchouameni: 88

Leon Goretzka: 90

Warren Zaire-Emery: 87

Carlos Puyol: 90

Felix Nmecha: 77

Rodrigo De Paul: 86

Kobbie Mainoo: 88

Vitinha: 89

Xabi Alonso: 90

The player cards mentioned above will be a force to be reckoned with after undergoing the EVO and can perform much better under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Bend It Like Dec Evolution

The latest EVO upgrade levels (Image via EA Sports)

Despite being a free evolution, the EA FC 25 Bend It Like Dec Evolution offers five distinct upgrade levels. Here are the upgrades:

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 3 (Max 93)

Pace: 4 (Max 86)

Defending: 5 (Max 89)

Short Passing: 8 (Max 90)

Free Kick: 70

PlayStyles: Block (Max 9)

Level 2 upgrades

Shooting: 5 (Max 86)

Stamina: 7 (Max 89)

Vision: 7 (Max 89)

PlayStyles+: Dead Ball+ (Max 3)

PlayStyles: Long Ball Pass (Max 9)

Level 3 upgrades

Jumping: 7 (Max 90)

Long Passing: 5 (Max 88)

Strength: 5 (Max 88)

Skills: 2 (Max 4)

PlayStyles: Intercept (Max 9)

Level 4 upgrades

Dribbling: 4 (Max 88)

Crossing: 5 (Max 88)

Curve: 70

PlayStyles+: Long Ball Pass+ (Max 3)

Roles: Holding++

Level 5 upgrades

Weak Foot: 4

PlayStyles+: Intercept (Max 3)

PlayStyles: Press Proven (Max 9)

Roles: Deep-Lying Playmaker++

To complete the upgrades, players must fulfill the following set of challenges in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team mode:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

To stay updated regarding daily EVOs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

