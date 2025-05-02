EA FC 25 Left Foot Forward Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Left Foot Forward Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade 91-rated items for the first time this year. This is a paid EVO and costs 125,000 coins or 500 FC points to unlock. While it is only applicable to RW players, the boosts on offer make it a worthwhile proposition.
With the Premier League Team of the Season being live in Ultimate Team, gamers can expect plenty of amazing EVOs to be added to the game over the course of the promo. The EA FC 25 Left Foot Forward Evolution is the first such addition.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Left Foot Forward Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Left Foot Forward Evolution:
- Overall: Max 91
- Pace: Max 93
- Shooting: Max 92
- Dribbling: Max 93
- Position: RW
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles: Max three
These stipulations will allow plenty of amazing players to be used for these upgrades.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Left Foot Forward Evolution
These are some of the most overpowered and meta options for this EVO:
- Michael Olise: 91
- Ludovic Blas: 91
- Johanna Kaneryd: 91
- Giovanni Reyna: 91
- Takefusa Kubo: 91
- Pedro: 91
- Mohamed Salah: 91
All these players will be elite-tier wingers under the FC IQ system after receiving these boosts.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Left Foot Forward Evolution
Like the previously released Dribbling in the Shadows EVO, the EA FC 25 Left Foot Forward Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +4 (Max 94)
- Passing +2 (Max 87)
- Ball control+9 (Max 93)
- PlayStyle Finesse Shot
- PlayStyle Pinged Pass
Level 2 upgrades:
- Shooting +4 (Max 90)
- Physical +2 (Max 85)
- Agility +9 (Max 93)
- PlayStyle Quickstep
- PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot
- Wide Playmaker+
Level 3 upgrades:
- Pace +3 (Max 94)
- Passing +3 (Max 87)
- Dribbling +9 (Max 93)
- Weak Foot +3 star
- PlayStyle Trickster
- Winger++
Level 4 upgrades:
- Shooting +4 (Max 90)
- Balance +9 (Max 93)
- Reactions +7 (Max 90)
- Composure +7 (Max 90)
- PlayStyle Low Driven Shot
- PlayStyle+ Pinged Pass
Level 5 upgrades:
- Physical +2 (Max 85)
- Skill moves +4 star
- PlayStyle Tiki Taka
- PlayStyle+ Quickstep
- Inside Forward
Here are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to unlock these boosts:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champion,s or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.