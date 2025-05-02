EA FC 25 Left Foot Forward Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Left Foot Forward Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade 91-rated items for the first time this year. This is a paid EVO and costs 125,000 coins or 500 FC points to unlock. While it is only applicable to RW players, the boosts on offer make it a worthwhile proposition.

Ad

With the Premier League Team of the Season being live in Ultimate Team, gamers can expect plenty of amazing EVOs to be added to the game over the course of the promo. The EA FC 25 Left Foot Forward Evolution is the first such addition.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Left Foot Forward Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Left Foot Forward Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall: Max 91

Pace: Max 93

Shooting: Max 92

Dribbling: Max 93

Position: RW

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles: Max three

These stipulations will allow plenty of amazing players to be used for these upgrades.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Left Foot Forward Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered and meta options for this EVO:

Michael Olise: 91

Ludovic Blas: 91

Johanna Kaneryd: 91

Giovanni Reyna: 91

Takefusa Kubo: 91

Pedro: 91

Mohamed Salah: 91

Ad

All these players will be elite-tier wingers under the FC IQ system after receiving these boosts.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Left Foot Forward Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Like the previously released Dribbling in the Shadows EVO, the EA FC 25 Left Foot Forward Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +4 (Max 94)

Passing +2 (Max 87)

Ball control+9 (Max 93)

PlayStyle Finesse Shot

PlayStyle Pinged Pass

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +4 (Max 90)

Physical +2 (Max 85)

Agility +9 (Max 93)

PlayStyle Quickstep

PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot

Wide Playmaker+

Level 3 upgrades:

Pace +3 (Max 94)

Passing +3 (Max 87)

Dribbling +9 (Max 93)

Weak Foot +3 star

PlayStyle Trickster

Winger++

Level 4 upgrades:

Shooting +4 (Max 90)

Balance +9 (Max 93)

Reactions +7 (Max 90)

Composure +7 (Max 90)

PlayStyle Low Driven Shot

PlayStyle+ Pinged Pass

Level 5 upgrades:

Physical +2 (Max 85)

Skill moves +4 star

PlayStyle Tiki Taka

PlayStyle+ Quickstep

Inside Forward

Here are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to unlock these boosts:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 5 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champion,s or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More