EA FC 25 Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the very first set of Evolutions during the Team of the Season event, with the EA FC 25 Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution allowing gamers to upgrade their left-wingers and left-midfielders on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires 150,000 coins or 850 FC points to be completed, but the upgrades on offer could make it worthwhile.

Similar to previously released EVOs like Pump You Up and Starring Role, the EA FC 25 Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution also allows gamers to transform a player of their choice into a TOTS item.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution:

Overall: Max 90

Pace: Max 93

Physical: Max 84

PlayStyle: Max nine

PlayStyle+: Max three

Position: LW or LM

Total positions: Max three

While these stipulations are somewhat restrictive, the high rating threshold will allow plenty of top-tier items to be eligible.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options for this EVO:

Heung Min Son: 90

Eden Hazard: 90

Jadon Sancho: 90

Kenan Yildiz: 90

Antonio Di Natale: 89

Neymar: 88

All these players will become exceptional attackers under the FC IQ system after receiving the stat boosts and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle offered by this Evolution.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Starring Role EVO, the EA FC 25 Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +2 (Max 92)

Passing +3 (Max 88)

Balance +12 (Max 92)

PlayStyle Finesse Shot

Position LW

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +5 (Max 88)

Agility +12 (Max 92)

PlayStyle Quickstep

PlayStyle Trickster

PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot

Level 3 upgrades:

Pace +3 (Max 92)

Passing +3 (Max 88)

Reactions +12 (Max 92)

Dribbling +10 (Max 92)

PlayStyle Technical

Winger+

Level 4 upgrades:

Shooting +5 (Max 88)

Ball control +10 (Max 92)

Composure +12 (Max 92)

Weak Foot +4 star

PlayStyle First Touch

PlayStyle+ Technical

Level 5 upgrades:

Pace +3 (Max 92)

Skill moves +4 star

PlayStyle Low Driven Shot

PlayStyle+ Quickstep

Inside Forward++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing with the right players.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More