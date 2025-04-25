EA FC 25 Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the very first set of Evolutions during the Team of the Season event, with the EA FC 25 Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution allowing gamers to upgrade their left-wingers and left-midfielders on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires 150,000 coins or 850 FC points to be completed, but the upgrades on offer could make it worthwhile.
Similar to previously released EVOs like Pump You Up and Starring Role, the EA FC 25 Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution also allows gamers to transform a player of their choice into a TOTS item.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution:
- Overall: Max 90
- Pace: Max 93
- Physical: Max 84
- PlayStyle: Max nine
- PlayStyle+: Max three
- Position: LW or LM
- Total positions: Max three
While these stipulations are somewhat restrictive, the high rating threshold will allow plenty of top-tier items to be eligible.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution
These are some of the most meta and overpowered options for this EVO:
- Heung Min Son: 90
- Eden Hazard: 90
- Jadon Sancho: 90
- Kenan Yildiz: 90
- Antonio Di Natale: 89
- Neymar: 88
All these players will become exceptional attackers under the FC IQ system after receiving the stat boosts and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle offered by this Evolution.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution
Similar to the previously released Starring Role EVO, the EA FC 25 Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +2 (Max 92)
- Passing +3 (Max 88)
- Balance +12 (Max 92)
- PlayStyle Finesse Shot
- Position LW
Level 2 upgrades:
- Shooting +5 (Max 88)
- Agility +12 (Max 92)
- PlayStyle Quickstep
- PlayStyle Trickster
- PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot
Level 3 upgrades:
- Pace +3 (Max 92)
- Passing +3 (Max 88)
- Reactions +12 (Max 92)
- Dribbling +10 (Max 92)
- PlayStyle Technical
- Winger+
Level 4 upgrades:
- Shooting +5 (Max 88)
- Ball control +10 (Max 92)
- Composure +12 (Max 92)
- Weak Foot +4 star
- PlayStyle First Touch
- PlayStyle+ Technical
Level 5 upgrades:
- Pace +3 (Max 92)
- Skill moves +4 star
- PlayStyle Low Driven Shot
- PlayStyle+ Quickstep
- Inside Forward++
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing with the right players.