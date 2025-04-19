EA FC 25 Pump You Up Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Pump You Up Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their strikers on the virtual pitch and transform them into a Team of the Season item. This is a paid EVO and requires 25,000 coins or 150 FC points to be unlocked, but the upgrades on offer could make it worthwhile.

This is the latest TOTS-themed EVO to be released in the game, with the Starring Role EVO being the previous addition. While Starring Role focused on right-midfielders, the EA FC 25 Pump You Up Evolution specializes in upgrading strikers and providing them with some amazing boosts.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Pump You Up Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Pump You Up Evolution:

Overall: Max 90

Pace: Max 90

Shooting: Max 92

Dribbling: Max 88

Position: ST

PlayStyles: Max nine

PlayStyle+: Max two

These stipulations will allow plenty of top-tier strikers to be eligible for these boosts.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Pump You Up Evolution

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options for this EVO:

Ruud Gullit: 90

Cristiano Ronaldo: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Heung Min Son: 89

Didier Drogba: 89

Kenny Dalglish: 89

Tammy Abraham: 88

All these players will become elite-tier strikers under the FC IQ system by obtaining the offered upgrades.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Pump You Up Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Tu Eres Mi Idolo EVO, the EA FC 25 Pump You Up Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts provided by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Shooting +15 (Max 93)

Physical +20

Weak Foot +2 star

PlayStyle Press Proven

Advanced Forward+

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 90)

Dribbling +5 (Max 89)

Skill moves +1 star

PlayStyle Low Driven Shot

Poacher++

Level 3 upgrades:

Shooting +15 (Max 93)

Skill moves +2 star

PlayStyle Aerial

PlayStyle+ Press Proven

Target Forward++

Level 4 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 90)

Physical +20

Weak Foot +2 star

PlayStyle Bruiser

PlayStyle+ Aerial

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth the coins or FC points required to unlock it.

