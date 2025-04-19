  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Pump You Up Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Pump You Up Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 19, 2025 18:16 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Pump You Up Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their strikers on the virtual pitch and transform them into a Team of the Season item. This is a paid EVO and requires 25,000 coins or 150 FC points to be unlocked, but the upgrades on offer could make it worthwhile.

Ad

This is the latest TOTS-themed EVO to be released in the game, with the Starring Role EVO being the previous addition. While Starring Role focused on right-midfielders, the EA FC 25 Pump You Up Evolution specializes in upgrading strikers and providing them with some amazing boosts.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Pump You Up Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Pump You Up Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall: Max 90
  • Pace: Max 90
  • Shooting: Max 92
  • Dribbling: Max 88
  • Position: ST
  • PlayStyles: Max nine
  • PlayStyle+: Max two

These stipulations will allow plenty of top-tier strikers to be eligible for these boosts.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Pump You Up Evolution

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options for this EVO:

  • Ruud Gullit: 90
  • Cristiano Ronaldo: 90
  • Robert Lewandowski: 90
  • Heung Min Son: 89
  • Didier Drogba: 89
  • Kenny Dalglish: 89
  • Tammy Abraham: 88
Ad

All these players will become elite-tier strikers under the FC IQ system by obtaining the offered upgrades.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Pump You Up Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Tu Eres Mi Idolo EVO, the EA FC 25 Pump You Up Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts provided by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Shooting +15 (Max 93)
  • Physical +20
  • Weak Foot +2 star
  • PlayStyle Press Proven
  • Advanced Forward+

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Pace +5 (Max 90)
  • Dribbling +5 (Max 89)
  • Skill moves +1 star
  • PlayStyle Low Driven Shot
  • Poacher++

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Shooting +15 (Max 93)
  • Skill moves +2 star
  • PlayStyle Aerial
  • PlayStyle+ Press Proven
  • Target Forward++

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Pace +5 (Max 90)
  • Physical +20
  • Weak Foot +2 star
  • PlayStyle Bruiser
  • PlayStyle+ Aerial

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Ad

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth the coins or FC points required to unlock it.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications