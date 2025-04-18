  • home icon
  EA FC 25 Starring Role Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Starring Role Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 18, 2025 18:24 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

With Team of the Season arriving soon in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Starring Role Evolution to let gamers create their own TOTS players on the virtual pitch. To unlock this EVO, you must spend 80,000 coins or 450 FC points, but the boosts on offer make it worth the investment.

The TOTS Warmup event has begun, with plenty of upgrade SBCs, player SBCs, and EVOs released to get fans hyped about the Team of the Season promo. The EA FC 25 Starring Role Evolution is the latest such addition, and it allows gamers to upgrade their right-sided midfielders and elevate their performances under the FC IQ system.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Starring Role Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Starring Role Evolution:

  • Overall: Max 90
  • Pace: Max 93
  • Defending: Max 85
  • PlayStyles: Max nine
  • PlayStyle+: Max two
  • Position: RM
  • Total Positions: Max three

These stipulations are not too restrictive and allow gamers to choose from a large pool of players.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Starring Role Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options:

  • Juan Cuadrado: 90
  • Caroline Graham Hansen: 90
  • Limbombe: 90
  • James Maddison: 90
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Rodrygo: 87
  • Ousmane Dembele: 86
  • Nico Williams: 85

All these players will become elite-tier attackers after receiving the boost this EVO offers.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Starring Role Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released Defensive Driver EVO, which only had two levels, the EA FC 25 Starring Role Evolution has five levels in total. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Pace +6 (Max 90)
  • Vision +25 (Max 91)
  • Skill moves +2 star (Max five-star)
  • PlayStyle Finesse Shot
  • Position CAM
  • Half Winger+

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Shooting +10 (Max 90)
  • Physical +3 (Max 84)
  • Crossing +15 (Max 91)
  • Long Passing +20 (Max 91)
  • PlayStyle Pinged Pass
  • Inside Forward++

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Pace +4 (Max 90)
  • Dribbling +15 (Max 90)
  • FK Accuracy +15 (Max 91)
  • PlayStyle Technical
  • PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot
  • Wide Midfielder+

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Shooting +10 (Max 10)
  • Physical +3 (Max 84)
  • Short Passing +20 (Max 91)
  • Skill moves +2 star
  • PlayStyle Tiki Taka
  • Playmaker+

Level 5 upgrades:

  • Pace +5 (Max 90)
  • Curve +25 (Max 91)
  • PlayStyle Trickster
  • PlayStyle+ Pinged Pass
  • Shadow Striker++

These are the challenges gamers must complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
