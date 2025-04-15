EA FC 25 Defensive Driven Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

  • home icon
By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 15, 2025 17:43 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Defensive Driven Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players and provide them with a boost to their defending, physicality and PlayStyles. This is a paid EVO and will require 25,000 coins or 150 FC points to unlock, but the upgrades on offer make it a worthwhile investment for the right players.

There have been multiple paid EVOs over the course of the ongoing Immortals promo, but most have been worth the coins or FC points they require. The EA FC 25 Defensive Driven Evolution is the latest such addition, and it can be exceptional for gamers who want to upgrade their defensive lineups on the virtual pitch.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Defensive Driven Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Defensive Driven Evolution:

  • Overall: Max 90
  • Pace: Max 90
  • Shooting: Max 80
  • Dribbling: Max 90
  • PlayStyles: Max nine
  • PlayStyle+: Max two

These stipulations are not too restrictive and will allow plenty of top-tier players to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Defensive Driven Evolution

Mapi Leon is eligible (Image via EA Sports)
These are some of the most meta and overpowered options that can be used for these impressive upgrades:

  • Pau Cubarsi: 90
  • Vincent Kompany: 90
  • Marcus Thuram: 90
  • Joao Cancelo: 90
  • Mapi Leon: 90
  • Antonio Rudiger: 89
  • Virgil van Dijk: 89

All these players will receive the stats and PlayStyles required to be exceptional defenders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Defensive Driven Evolution

The EVO has two levels (Image via EA Sports)
Similar to the recently released Golazo EVO, the EA FC 25 Defensive Driven Evolution also has two levels. These are the specific upgrades provided by each level of this EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Defending +4 (Max 91)
  • Physical +2 (Max 91)
  • PlayStyle Anticipate
  • PlayStyle Bruiser
  • PlayStyle Intercept

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Defending +2 (Max 91)
  • Physical +4 (Max 91)
  • PlayStyle Aerial
  • PlayStyle Jockey
  • PlayStyle+ Intercept

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in various Ultimate Team game modes like Rush, Rivals, Squad Battles or Champions to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:

  • Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing, especially as it does not cost a lot of coins or FC Points to be unlocked.

