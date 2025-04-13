EA FC 25 Golazo Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Golazo Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide a player of their choice with a 99 Shooting rating for the virtual pitch. It also provides them with some amazing shooting PlayStyles, but these boosts come at a cost. Gamers must pay either 80,000 FC Coins or 450 FC Points to unlock this EVO.

This is the latest EVO to be released in Ultimate Team during the ongoing Immortals promo, and its name is somewhat of a throwback to the Golazo promo from FC 24. That event was similar to the current Immortals promo, as it featured only Icons and Heroes.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Golazo Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Golazo Evolution:

Overall: Max 90

Pace: Max 92

Dribbling: Max 89

Defending: Max 77

Physical: Max 87

PlayStyles: Max nine

PlayStyle+: Max two

While these stipulations might seem rather restrictive, gamers will still be able to use some overpowered players in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Golazo Evolution

The EVO requires FC Coins or FC Points (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most meta options that meet the aforementioned requirements:

Fernando Torres: 90

Heung Min Son: 90

Cristiano Ronaldo: 90

Mohamed Salah: 90

Raul: 90

Lotta Schelin: 90

Kenan Yildiz: 90

Kenny Dalglish: 88

All these players will become elite-tier attackers under the FC IQ system after receiving the amazing shooting upgrade on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Golazo Evolution

The EVO has two levels (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released Jack of All Trades 2 EVO, which had three levels, the EA FC 25 Golazo Evolution has only two. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Shooting +20

PlayStyle Finesse Shot

PlayStyle Power Shot

PlayStyle Chip Shot

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +20

PlayStyle PlayStyle Low Driven Shot

PlayStyle Trivela

PlayStyle+ Power Shot

These are the challenges gamers have to complete in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play five matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth the FC Coins or FC Points required to unlock it.

