EA FC 25 Golazo Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Golazo Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide a player of their choice with a 99 Shooting rating for the virtual pitch. It also provides them with some amazing shooting PlayStyles, but these boosts come at a cost. Gamers must pay either 80,000 FC Coins or 450 FC Points to unlock this EVO.
This is the latest EVO to be released in Ultimate Team during the ongoing Immortals promo, and its name is somewhat of a throwback to the Golazo promo from FC 24. That event was similar to the current Immortals promo, as it featured only Icons and Heroes.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Golazo Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Golazo Evolution:
- Overall: Max 90
- Pace: Max 92
- Dribbling: Max 89
- Defending: Max 77
- Physical: Max 87
- PlayStyles: Max nine
- PlayStyle+: Max two
While these stipulations might seem rather restrictive, gamers will still be able to use some overpowered players in this EVO.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Golazo Evolution
These are some of the most meta options that meet the aforementioned requirements:
- Fernando Torres: 90
- Heung Min Son: 90
- Cristiano Ronaldo: 90
- Mohamed Salah: 90
- Raul: 90
- Lotta Schelin: 90
- Kenan Yildiz: 90
- Kenny Dalglish: 88
All these players will become elite-tier attackers under the FC IQ system after receiving the amazing shooting upgrade on offer.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Golazo Evolution
Unlike the recently released Jack of All Trades 2 EVO, which had three levels, the EA FC 25 Golazo Evolution has only two. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Shooting +20
- PlayStyle Finesse Shot
- PlayStyle Power Shot
- PlayStyle Chip Shot
Level 2 upgrades:
- Shooting +20
- PlayStyle PlayStyle Low Driven Shot
- PlayStyle Trivela
- PlayStyle+ Power Shot
These are the challenges gamers have to complete in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play five matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
- Win two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth the FC Coins or FC Points required to unlock it.