EA FC 25 Jack of All Trades 2 Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Jack of All Trades 2 Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their left-wing players and make them more well-rounded on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not cost any coins or FC Points to be completed, which will make it even more tempting for gamers looking to upgrade their squads.
This is similar to the Jack of All Trades EVO, but it focuses on left-wing players instead of right-wingers. Similar to its predecessor, it also increases the defensive capabilities of your chosen player, while also providing them with additional positions on the virtual pitch.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Jack of All Trades 2 Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Jack of All Trades 2 Evolution:
- Overall: Max 90
- Pace: Max 93
- Shooting: Max 88
- Physical: Max 87
- PlayStyles: Max nine
- Position: LW or LM
- Total positions: Max two
While these stipulations are rather restrictive, they still allow some meta players to be eligible for this EVO.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Jack of All Trades 2 Evolution
These are some of the most overpowered options that can be used in this EVO;
- Sonia Bompastor: 90
- Iker Muniain: 90
- Angelino: 90
- Eden Hazard: 90
- Abedi Pele: 90
- Florian Wirtz: 90
- Selma Bacha: 89
- Franck Ribery: 88
- Yannick Carrasco: 88
All these players will receive the defensive boosts and additional positions required to be exceptional central midfielders or left-backs under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Jack of All Trades 2 Evolution
Similar to the recently released Enter Stage Left EVO, the EA FC 25 Jack of All Trades 2 Evolution also has three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Passing +3 (Max 88)
- Dribbling +3 (Max 92)
- Deadball PlayStyle
- Position LB
- Position CM
- Jockey PlayStyle
Level 2 upggrades:
- Defending +20 ( Max 89)
- Physical +15 (Max 87)
- Intercept PlayStyle
- Falseback+
- Deep Lying Playmaker++
- Box to Box+
Level 3 upgrades:
- Pace +8 (Max 93)
- Defending +25 (Max 89)
- Pinged Pass PlayStyle
- Long Ball Pass PlayStyle
- Fullback++
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Squad Battles, Rivals or Champions to obtain these boosts;
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player
Overall, this EVO is worth completing.