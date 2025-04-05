EA FC 25 Jack Of All Trades Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The EA FC 25 Jack Of All Trades Evolution is now live in Ultimate Team, offering players a unique way to transform versatile cards into well-rounded beasts. This Evolution focuses on multi-positional players, helping them thrive across the pitch with key stat boosts and PlayStyle upgrades.

Amidst the hype of the latest Immortals promo, this entirely free evolution would give fans a great multi-positional player. So, let's find out more about this, including the requirements and who would be the best options to be upgraded via this evolution.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Jack Of All Trades Evolution

To be eligible for the Jack Of All Trades Evolution, a player must meet the following criteria:

Position: RW or RM

RW or RM Overall Rating: Max 90

Max 90 Pace: Max 93

Max 93 Shooting: Max 88

Max 88 Physical: Max 87

Max 87 Total Positions: Max 2

Max 2 PlayStyles: Max 9

These restrictions ensure that only Right Midfielders or Right Wingers can undergo this Evolution. This EA FC 25 evolution is all about enhancing a player into a true utility player who can contribute at various positions on the field.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Jack Of All Trades Evolution

EA FC 25 Jack Of All Trades Evolution (Image via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

Here are some options to upgrade via this free Evolution, based on their attributes, positions, and upgrade potential:

Caroline Graham Hansen Rare Gold (90 RW/RM)

Federico Valverde Rare Gold (88 CM/RM)

Bukayo Saka Thunderstruck (90 RW/RM)

Maicon FC Heroes Prime (90 RB/RM)

Federico Valverde TOTW (89 CM/RM)

Víctor Ibarbo Streets Won't Forget (78 RW/RM)

These players are already renowned for their versatility and balance, and after the Jack Of All Trades Evolution, they become elite Deep-Lying Playmakers and Fullbacks with significant stat boosts and new PlayStyles.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Jack Of All Trades Evolution

Jesus Navas End of an Era is eligible for Jack Of All Trades Evolution (Image via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

This Evolution features four levels, each offering significant stat boosts and new PlayStyles that make your player a hybrid powerhouse.

Level 1 Upgrades:

+3 Overall

+5 Pace

+20 Defending

+5 Physical

New PlayStyle: Intercept

Intercept New Role: Falseback+

Level 2 Upgrades:

+3 Overall

+3 Passing

+15 Physical

New PlayStyle: Jockey

Jockey New Roles: Box-to-Box+

Level 3 Upgrades:

+2 Overall

+3 Pace

+15 Defending

New PlayStyle: Pinged Pass

Pinged Pass New Roles: Deep-Lying Playmaker++

Level 2 Upgrades:

+2 Overall

+3 Dribbling

+10 Defending

New PlayStyle: Long Ball Pass and Dead Ball

Long Ball Pass and Dead Ball New Roles: Fullback++

To unlock the above boosts for your selected players via this Evolution, complete the following challenges:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 1 match in any mode with your active EVO player.

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 2 matches in any mode with your active EVO player.

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 2 matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles (minimum Semi-Pro difficulty) using your active EVO player.

Level 4 Challenges:

Play 3 matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles (minimum Semi-Pro difficulty) using your active EVO player.

Is the EA FC 25 Jack Of All Trades Evolution worth it?

This Evolution would turn your selected player into a utility beast, capable of playing in various positions on the pitch. With the proper player, it could be both an attacking threat and a defensive rock. Moreover, you have the option to get a playmaking maestro. Even if this upgraded player doesn't get a spot in the starting eleven, it would be a great substitute to have on the squad.

With no EA FC Coin required, the Jack Of All Trades Evolution is a must-do for any Ultimate Team fan wanting a reliable utility player.

