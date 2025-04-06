EA FC 25 Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The EA FC 25 Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution, which has gone live on Ultimate Team servers, allows gamers to enhance their favorite player's basic attributes to be more aligned with the current meta. Besides stat upgrades, EA Sports has also introduced Finesse Shot+ and Rapid+ traits to make the player card shine as forwards.
Keeping that in mind, this article will explain the necessary aspects of the Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution, such as the best player cards to use, requirements, challenges, and all the upgrade levels offered by EA Sports.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution
These are the requirements a player card must follow to be eligible for the Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution in FC 25 Ultimate Team:
- Overall: Max 90
- Passing: Max 89
- Dribbling: Max 92
- Defending: Max 70
- Physical: Max 84
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max 2
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution
Since there are no specific position requirements, a huge chunk of player cards should meet the abovementioned criteria. However, some cards among them stand out as the best possible options to undergo the Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution.
Here's a list of players:
- Vinicius Junior: 92
- Mathys Tel: 89
- Caroline Graham Hansen: 90
- Rafael Leao: 86
- Ronaldo: 90
- David Ginola: 89
- Gianfranco Zola: 88
- Heung Min Son: 90
- Michael Olise: 89
- Mia Hamm: 89
- Jamal Musiala: 90
- Kaka: 90
- Lionel Messi: 88
- Gareth Bale: 88
- Bukayo Saka: 90
All player cards mentioned above will provide fantastic results and will perform like a beast under the FC IQ System after going through the Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution.
All upgrades and challenges of the Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution
The Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution in EA FC 25 features four distinct upgrade levels, with each providing pivotal attribute enhancements like pace, heading, long shots, positioning, dribbling, and more. Here's the detailed list:
Level 1 upgrades
- Overall: 1 (Max 92)
- Pace: 5 (Max 93)
- Passing: 2 (Max 85)
- Heading Accuracy: 10 (Max 90)
- Stamina: 10 (Max 92)
- Skills: 1 (Max 4)
- PlayStyles: Finesse Shot (Max 10)
Level 2 upgrades
- Overall: 1 (Max 92)
- Finishing: 10 (Max 94)
- Long Shots: 7 (Max 89)
- Positioning: 10 (Max 93)
- Shot Power: 7 (Max 89)
- PlayStyles: Quick Step, Trivela (Max 10)
Level 3 upgrades
- Overall 1 (Max 92)
- Dribbling: 5 (Max 91)
- Penalties: 5 (Max 85)
- Volleys: 10 (Max 90)
- PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot+ (Max 2)
- PlayStyles: First Touch (Max 10)
Level 4 upgrades
- Weak Foot: 2
- PlayStyles+: Rapid+ (Max 2)
- PlayStyles: Flair (Max 10)
Given below are the challenges gamers must complete at each level while playing different Ultimate Team game modes — Rush, Division Rivals, FUT Champs, and Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Besides the traditional way, EA Sports has also introduced an SBC version for this latest Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution in-game. Here are the required tasks gamers must complete to get access to the evolution:
- Task 1: 85-Rated Squad (Expected price: 21,200 EA FC Coins)
- Task 2: 86-Rated Squad (Expected price: 31,700 EA FC Coins)
- Task 3: 86-Rated Squad (Expected price: 37,500 EA FC Coins)
Considering the attribute and PlayStyle enhancements provided by EA, the 700 EA FC Points or 100,000 EA FC price point is justified. Gamers can definitely opt for this EVO if they have sufficient balance in their in-game account.
For more information on the latest EVOs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.