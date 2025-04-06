EA FC 25 Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The EA FC 25 Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution, which has gone live on Ultimate Team servers, allows gamers to enhance their favorite player's basic attributes to be more aligned with the current meta. Besides stat upgrades, EA Sports has also introduced Finesse Shot+ and Rapid+ traits to make the player card shine as forwards.

Ad

Keeping that in mind, this article will explain the necessary aspects of the Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution, such as the best player cards to use, requirements, challenges, and all the upgrade levels offered by EA Sports.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution

The latest EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

These are the requirements a player card must follow to be eligible for the Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution in FC 25 Ultimate Team:

Ad

Trending

Overall: Max 90

Passing: Max 89

Dribbling: Max 92

Defending: Max 70

Physical: Max 84

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Read more: Become Immortal 1 Evolution guide

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution

Since there are no specific position requirements, a huge chunk of player cards should meet the abovementioned criteria. However, some cards among them stand out as the best possible options to undergo the Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution.

Ad

Here's a list of players:

Vinicius Junior: 92

Mathys Tel: 89

Caroline Graham Hansen: 90

Rafael Leao: 86

Ronaldo: 90

David Ginola: 89

Gianfranco Zola: 88

Heung Min Son: 90

Michael Olise: 89

Mia Hamm: 89

Jamal Musiala: 90

Kaka: 90

Lionel Messi: 88

Gareth Bale: 88

Bukayo Saka: 90

All player cards mentioned above will provide fantastic results and will perform like a beast under the FC IQ System after going through the Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution.

Also read: Thierry Henry Immortals Icon SBC

Ad

All upgrades and challenges of the Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution

The EVO offers four upgrade levels (Image via EA Sports)

The Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution in EA FC 25 features four distinct upgrade levels, with each providing pivotal attribute enhancements like pace, heading, long shots, positioning, dribbling, and more. Here's the detailed list:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 1 (Max 92)

Pace: 5 (Max 93)

Passing: 2 (Max 85)

Heading Accuracy: 10 (Max 90)

Stamina: 10 (Max 92)

Skills: 1 (Max 4)

PlayStyles: Finesse Shot (Max 10)

Level 2 upgrades

Overall: 1 (Max 92)

Finishing: 10 (Max 94)

Long Shots: 7 (Max 89)

Positioning: 10 (Max 93)

Shot Power: 7 (Max 89)

PlayStyles: Quick Step, Trivela (Max 10)

Level 3 upgrades

Overall 1 (Max 92)

Dribbling: 5 (Max 91)

Penalties: 5 (Max 85)

Volleys: 10 (Max 90)

PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot+ (Max 2)

PlayStyles: First Touch (Max 10)

Level 4 upgrades

Weak Foot: 2

PlayStyles+: Rapid+ (Max 2)

PlayStyles: Flair (Max 10)

Given below are the challenges gamers must complete at each level while playing different Ultimate Team game modes — Rush, Division Rivals, FUT Champs, and Squad Battles:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Ad

Besides the traditional way, EA Sports has also introduced an SBC version for this latest Tu Eres Mi Idolo Evolution in-game. Here are the required tasks gamers must complete to get access to the evolution:

Task 1: 85-Rated Squad (Expected price: 21,200 EA FC Coins)

85-Rated Squad (Expected price: 21,200 EA FC Coins) Task 2: 86-Rated Squad (Expected price: 31,700 EA FC Coins)

86-Rated Squad (Expected price: 31,700 EA FC Coins) Task 3: 86-Rated Squad (Expected price: 37,500 EA FC Coins)

Considering the attribute and PlayStyle enhancements provided by EA, the 700 EA FC Points or 100,000 EA FC price point is justified. Gamers can definitely opt for this EVO if they have sufficient balance in their in-game account.

Ad

For more information on the latest EVOs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More