EA FC 25 Become Immortal 1 Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA has just released the Become Immortal 1 Evolution in FC 25, so players can start boosting their center midfielders to Icon status. Although this specific Evolution might not take them all the way, it offers a stepping stone in the form of attribute boosts across the board. Players looking to bring their Bronze midfielders up to par with the game's meta will definitely want to opt for this EVO. Furthermore, EA will soon release the second part of this Evolution to allow gamers to enhance the cards even more.

Keeping that in mind, this article will explore the details of the EA FC 25 Become Immortal 1 Evolution in Ultimate Team, including its requirements, the best players to use, the upgrades offered, and more.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Become Immortal 1 Evolution

The latest EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements for a CM player card to be eligible for the Become Immortal 1 EVO in Ultimate Team game mode:

Overall: Max 85

Total Positions: Max 2

PlayStyles: Max 6

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Position: CM

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Become Immortal 1 Evolution

Although multiple CM cards are eligible for the EA FC 25 Become Immortal 1 Evolution in Ultimate Team, a few of them will provide the best results after undergoing this first edition of the EVO:

Sandro Tonali: 85

N'golo Kante: 85

Watatu Endo: 85

Gavi: 83

Vitinha: 85

Ryan Gravenberch: 78

Joelinton: 85

Kai Havertz: 83

Johny Cardoso: 85

Aleix Garcia: 85

Tanguy Ndombele: 85

Casemiro: 84

Weston McKennie: 84

Khephren Thuram: 84

Myles Lewis- Skelly: 58

The Become Immortal 1 EVO will make every CM player card mentioned above a force to be reckoned with under the FC IQ system in the game's current meta.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Become Immortal 1 Evolution

Last stage of the Immortals 1 evolution (Image via EA Sports)

The free EA FC 25 Become Immortal 1 Evolution offers only two stages of enhancements. While the first stage boosts a player's basic attributes, such as Pace, Shooting, Defending, and more, the second only focuses on enhancing weak foot and skill traits.

That said, here are the upgrade levels:

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 41 (Max 88)

Pace: 50 (Max 85)

Shooting: 50 (Max 82)

Passing: 60 (Max 88)

Dribbling: 45 (Max 83)

Defending: 50 (Max 81)

Physical: 45 (Max 81)

Level 2 upgrades

Weak Foot: 2 (Max 4)

Skills: 2 (Max 4)

Gamers must play different Ultimate Team game modes like Rush, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Champs to complete the following set of challenges:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

