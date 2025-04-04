Now that EA Sports has dropped The President Evolution in FC 25, players have the opportunity to let their favorite center-back follow in the footsteps of French legend, Laurent Blanc. This will turn one's favorite CB into a competent central attacking midfielder, allowing for some dynamism on the virtual pitch.

Ad

Apart from the new position, this evolution boosts attacking stats across the board and adds important Playstyles like Incisive Pass+ and Anticipate+. The EVO costs 700 EA FC Points or 100,000 EA FC Coins, and is likely to be an investment that gamers won't regret.

That said, this article will discuss a few necessary aspects of The President Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, such as the best player cards to use, requirements, challenges, and many more.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The President Evolution

Requirements of The President Evolution (Image via EA Sports)

A centre-back card must meet the following criteria to be eligible for The President Evolution in the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team game mode:

Ad

Overall: Max 90

Pace: Max 88

Physical: Max 89

Total Positions: Max 3

PlayStyles: Max 9

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Position: CB

Read more: Thierry Henry Immortals Icon SBC

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The President Evolution

As the requirements are quite straightforward, several player cards should be eligible for the EVO. However, certain picks stand out to be the best option that can thoroughly follow in the footsteps of the maestro, Laurent Blanc. Here's a detailed list:

Ad

Lothar Matthaus: 90

Virgil Van Dijk: 89

Laurent Blanc: 89

Aurelien Tchouameni: 85

Fernando Hierro: 90

William Saliba: 90

Carles Puyol: 90

Pau Cubarasi: 90

Gleison Bremer: 90

Jules Kounde: 89

Alessandro Nesta: 90

Rio Ferdinand: 88

Diego Milito: 89

John Stones: 89

Ronald Arajuo: 87

All the player cards mentioned above will provide the best output after undergoing the latest EVO in FC 25. Each player will shine as an attacking midfielder on the virtual field.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The President Evolution

The final level of the latest EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Each upgrade level of the EA FC 25 The President Evolution offers distinct enhancements that are pivotal for the CB players to be capable as attacking midfielders. Here's a detailed list of upgrades:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 2 (Max 92)

Pace: 4 (Max 88)

Shooting: 25 (Max 89)

PlayStyles: Anticipate, Incisive Pass (Max 9)

Roles: Classic 10+

Level 2 upgrades

Overall: 2 (Max 92)

Defending: 5 (Max 89)

Agility: 30 (Max 90)

Balance: 30 (Max 90)

PlayStyles: Technical, Tiki Taka (Max 9)

Roles: Defender+

Level 3 upgrades

Overall: 2 (Max 92)

Pace: 4 (Max 88)

Passing: 30 (Max 93)

Ball Control: 30 (Max 92)

Dribbling: 30 (Max 91)

PlayStyles+: Incisive Pass+ (Max 2)

PlayStyles: Aerial (Max 9)

Level 4 upgrades

Overall: 2 (Max 92)

Shooting: 20 (Max 89)

Reactions: 30 (Max 92)

Composure: 30 (Max 93)

Weak Foot: 2 (Max 5)

PlayStyles: Pinged Pass (Max 9)

Roles: Playmaker++

Ad

Level 5 upgrades

Physical: 5 (Max 89)

Skills: 2 (Max 4)

PlayStyles+: Anticipate+ (Max 2)

Roles: Shadow Striker++, Ball-Playing Defender++

Cosmetic Upgrade

Also read: All EA FC 25 Immortals players

Gamers must enter the online mode (Ultimate Team) to complete the following set of challenges in Squad Battles, Rush, FUT Champs, and Division Rivals game modes:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 5 challenges:

Assist two goals using your active EVO player in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

For more information related to the latest EVOs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More