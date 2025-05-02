EA FC 25 Elisabeth Terland TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

The EA FC 25 Elisabeth Terland TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has gone live on Ultimate Team servers, allowing players to access a 94-rated Norwegian striker featuring great PlayStyles+. She has put up excellent performances across different domestic leagues in England and racked up nine goals and four assists in her tally.

Her newly introduced Team of the Season (TOTS) item truly mirrors Terland's real-life performances in the 2024/25 season. For those looking for a great backup striker option from English domestic leagues, she can be a great option at a cheap price.

This article will discuss the details of the Elisabeth Terland TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team and mention the cheapest fodder items to use to complete it.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Elisabeth Terland TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Elisabeth Terland TOTS SBC tasks (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to other Honourable Mentions challenges, completing the Elisabeth Terland TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC requires multiple (three in this case) squads to be submitted. Here are the SBC's tasks and their cheapest solutions:

Task 1: Barclays WSL

Barclays WSL Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solution 1

Duvan Zapata: 83

Arianna Caruso: 84

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Ilkay Gundogan: 87

Nicolo Barella: 87

Jeremy Frimpong: 84

Viktor Gyokeres: 84

Beth Mead: 88

Edmond Tapsoba: 83

Tabitha Chawinga: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Expected price: 30,600 EA FC Coins

Task 2: Top Form

Team Of The Week/ Team Of The Season Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 87

Solution 2

Lionel Messi: 88

Sara Dabritz: 84

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Gaetane Thieny: 83

Manuela Zinsberger: 84

Dani Olmo: 84

Cristiana Girelli: 85

Antonio Rudiger: 88

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Benjamin White: 84

Remko Pasveer TOTS: 92

Expected price: 43,300 EA FC Coins

Task 3: 88-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 88

Solution 3

Artem Dovbyk: 84

Delphine Cascarino: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Kadeisha Buchanan: 84

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 89

Phallon Tullis-Joyce TOTS: 93

Ismael Bennacer: 83

Marcel Sabitzer: 84

Jan Oblak: 88

Gustavo Hamer TOTS: 93

Kyle Walker: 84

Expected price: 54,000 EA FC Coins

The overall cost to complete the Elisabeth Terland TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 132,000 EA FC Coins. This seems a decent price for an item featuring great potential on the virtual pitch. However, the pricing might vary from time to time based on EA FC 25 transfer market trends.

EA FC 25 Elisabeth Terland TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

Attributes of the Elisabeth Terland SBC item (Image via EA Sports)

The freshly introduced TOTS card for Elisabeth Terland features a 94 rating with some exceptional attributes across the board. Moreover, EA has provided the Finesse Shot+, Rapid+, and First Touch+ PlayStyles for this version. Even though both Rapid+ and Finesse Shot+ are quite desirable in the game's current meta, First Touch+ might not provide the desired results for fans.

Even though the SBC item lacks defensive qualities, that shouldn't matter too much, considering Terland's primary position. Other than that, this player card has great potential and can serve as an effective backup striker in a WSL-centric Ultimate Team.

