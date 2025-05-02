EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. The English youngster has had a breakout season with Aston Villa in the Premier League and his various impressive performances could earn him a boosted version on the virtual pitch.

He previously received a Future Stars player pick SBC in Ultimate Team earlier in the year. These two 90-rated versions were extremely popular with gamers when they were released, as they had overpowered stats and PlayStyles for their respective positions. The EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has the potential to be even more impressive.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has been leaked on social media

The Premier League Team of the Season roster has also been leaked, with some of the biggest names in English club football being rumored to receive overpowered versions. The EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC will arrive during this event.

This would be similar to the Desire Doue SBC released during the Ligue 1 TOTS event, as he is also a left-midfielder who has risen to prominence during the latest campaign.

What will the EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item look like?

Based on the leak by X/DonkTrading, the English attacker could be 94-rated overall with the following key stats:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 94

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 80

Physicality: 92

He is also rumored to possess the Low Driven Shot+, Technical+ and First Touch+ PlayStyles. These are amazing traits for a winger to possess under the FC IQ system, as they will boost his shooting and dribbling abilities on the virtual pitch.

How much will the EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC cost?

The price of fodder items is extremely low at the moment in the transfer market, with most SBCs being easier to complete. The new Team of the Season items are really affordable despite having top-tier stats, so it can be expected that this SBC could have an overall cost of around 500,000 coins. While this would be cheaper than the Desire Doue SBC, he will be just as exceptional if the leaked stats prove to be accurate.

