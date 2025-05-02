  • home icon
  EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 02, 2025 03:55 GMT
The Rogers SBC has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The Rogers SBC has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. The English youngster has had a breakout season with Aston Villa in the Premier League and his various impressive performances could earn him a boosted version on the virtual pitch.

He previously received a Future Stars player pick SBC in Ultimate Team earlier in the year. These two 90-rated versions were extremely popular with gamers when they were released, as they had overpowered stats and PlayStyles for their respective positions. The EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has the potential to be even more impressive.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has been leaked on social media

The Premier League Team of the Season roster has also been leaked, with some of the biggest names in English club football being rumored to receive overpowered versions. The EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC will arrive during this event.

This would be similar to the Desire Doue SBC released during the Ligue 1 TOTS event, as he is also a left-midfielder who has risen to prominence during the latest campaign.

What will the EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item look like?

Based on the leak by X/DonkTrading, the English attacker could be 94-rated overall with the following key stats:

  • Pace: 95
  • Shooting: 94
  • Passing: 92
  • Dribbling: 94
  • Defending: 80
  • Physicality: 92

He is also rumored to possess the Low Driven Shot+, Technical+ and First Touch+ PlayStyles. These are amazing traits for a winger to possess under the FC IQ system, as they will boost his shooting and dribbling abilities on the virtual pitch.

How much will the EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC cost?

The price of fodder items is extremely low at the moment in the transfer market, with most SBCs being easier to complete. The new Team of the Season items are really affordable despite having top-tier stats, so it can be expected that this SBC could have an overall cost of around 500,000 coins. While this would be cheaper than the Desire Doue SBC, he will be just as exceptional if the leaked stats prove to be accurate.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
