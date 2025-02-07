EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers Future Stars SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers Future Stars SBC in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with a player pick that lets them choose between two boosted versions of the English youngster. The Aston Villa attacker has risen to prominence this season with his goal-scoring and playmaking efforts, making him the ideal candidate for this promo.

This is a Dual Potential SBC, similar to the previously released Kenan Yildiz SBC. It contains a player pick with two separate 90-rated versions of the Premier League star, one as a Left Midfielder and the other as a CAM. Both items have the stats and PlayStyles that suit their respective positions.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers Future Stars SBC

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Like the recently released Hugo Ekitike SBC, the EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers Future Stars SBC requires players to complete three squads. This will make the item more affordable and easier to unlock. These are the stipulations mentioned in each segment of the SBC, along with their cheapest solutions:

Task 1: England

England players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Dorde Petrovic: 84

Jose Maria Gimenez: 83

Teeun Koopmeiners: 83

Giulia Gwinn: 83

Mauro Icardi: 83

Lucas Torreira: 83

Martens: 83

Chris Smalling: 82

Bethany England: 82

Valentina Giacinti: 82

Callum Wilson: 81

Task 2: Top form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dorde Petrovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 3: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Ben White: 84

The SBC requires just two Team of the Week players to be completed in Ultimate Team, making it slightly easier to complete than some other amazing player SBCs.

EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers Future Stars SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Morgan Rogers Future Stars SBC is around 180,000 coins. This is an amazing price for either of the two versions on offer, as they are both exceptional for their positions under the FC IQ system.

Both items are amazing (image via EA Sports)

When it comes to making the right choice, it depends entirely on your team and which position you want to upgrade. However, the left-midfielder version does seem like the superior choice on paper. While he is not as effective in the shooting department, he is faster and has better passing and dribbling stats. Both items have the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle as well.

