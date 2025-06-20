EA FC 25 Gloves to Goals Evolution: All upgrades and challenges

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Gloves to Goals Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose between Lev Yashin or Petr Cech and provide them with the stats to be elite-tier attackers on the virtual pitch. Fans will be provided with 94-rated CAM versions of both players, which can then be submitted into an EVO.

Currently, the Shapeshifters Team 2 roster already features massive names in brand-new positions, making this the perfect opportunity to release the EA FC 25 Gloves to Goals Evolution.

The EA FC 25 Gloves to Goals Evolution is now live in Ultimate Team

The EA FC 25 Gloves to Goals Evolution costs around 400,000 FC Coins or 1000 FC Points to unlock. Gamers can choose between either Yashin or Cech to submit into this EVO and upgrade them to 98-rated (Overall) versions with two additional PlayStyle+ traits. However, the EVO itself does not provide any base PlayStyles; those can be further unlocked via objectives.

Cech and Yashin (Image via EA Sports)

The EVO only has two levels. These are the upgrades offered by each:

Level 1 upgrades:

Shooting +6

Passing +5

Agility +3

Sprint Speed +3

Skill moves +2 star

Penalties +4

Strength +3

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +5

Jumping +3

Short Passing +4

Aerial+ and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles

These are the challenges gamers will have to fulfill in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to complete the EA FC 25 Gloves to Goals Evolution:

Level 1 challenges:

Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.

By completing all these challenges, gamers will obtain a 98-rated version of the goalkeeper they choose. This item will be able to play in the CAM position and will have the stats and attributes required to excel in that role under the FC IQ system.

The EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Gamers can further customize this item by completing the Gloves to Goals objective, which has the following tasks and rewards:

Score 4 : Score four goals with your EVO player in any game mode to earn the Striker position EVO with advanced Forward++ and Poacher++.

: Score four goals with your EVO player in any game mode to earn the Striker position EVO with advanced Forward++ and Poacher++. Score 6: Score six goals with your EVO player in any game mode to earn the LW position EVO with Inside Forward++ and Winger++.

Score six goals with your EVO player in any game mode to earn the LW position EVO with Inside Forward++ and Winger++. Score 8 : Score eight goals with your EVO player to earn the RW position EVO with Inside Forward++ and Winger++.

: Score eight goals with your EVO player to earn the RW position EVO with Inside Forward++ and Winger++. Score 10: Score ten goals with your EVO player to earn a choice of six out of 12 base Playstyles for your chosen player.

Overall, the EA FC 25 Gloves to Goals Evolution is an amazing addition to the game.

Which player to choose for the EA FC 25 Gloves to Goals Evolution

Both players will have similar Overall ratings, stats, and PlayStyle+ traits. However, Cech is four inches taller, which can prove to be more effective in the striker position. While both players will be exceptional in their own ways, Cech has the edge due to his taller stature.

