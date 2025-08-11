  • home icon
EA FC 25 Inaki Williams FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Published Aug 11, 2025 17:42 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Inaki Williams FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the prolific LaLiga attacker with a 97-rated item as part of the ongoing promo. He has been a fan-favorite in the virtual world for several years due to his pace and various special items in Ultimate Team, and this latest card makes him relevant in the current meta as well.

The Athletic Bilbao winger is one of the most consistent players in Spanish club football. He previously received a Centurions SBC item and a Road to the Finals item via the Season Pass. However, the latest EA FC 25 Inaki Williams FUTTIES SBC offers a 97-rated version that is far superior to any of his previous variants due to his upgraded stats and meta PlayStyles.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Inaki Williams FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Lois Openda SBC, the EA FC 25 Inaki Williams FUTTIES SBC also requires two squads to be completed. This will make this item extremely cheap and easy to obtain, making it a popular choice for gamers looking for a fast winger at a low price.

These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: LaLiga

  • LaLiga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Pichon: 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 2: 90-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Pichon: 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
The SBC does not even require any TOTS or TOTW players to be completed, which will make it even more accessible. Fodder is easy to obtain in the current state of the transfer market during the ongoing FUTTIES promo, making SBCs like these easier to complete.

EA FC 25 Inaki Williams FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 80,000 coins. This is an absolute bargain for a 97-rated winger who has 99 pace, five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, and exceptional PlayStyles like Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, Rapid+, and Power Shot+. He can also play as a striker, making him a versatile option under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
