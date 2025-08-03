EA FC 25 Lois Openda FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Lois Openda FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Belgian striker with a 97-rated version as part of the latest promo. He is a fan-favorite amongst gamers due to his pace and his various overpowered versions over the years, and he now has the boost he needed to be relevant in the current meta as well.
He previously received another SBC version during the Bundesliga Team of the Season event. However, this 94-rated item is not up to par in the current meta due to so many overpowered items being up for grabs at a low cost. The EA FC 25 Lois Openda FUTTIES SBC has made him relevant once again by offering some massive upgrades in all relevant areas.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Lois Openda FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the recently released Tabitha Chawinga FUTTIES SBC, the EA FC 25 Lois Openda FUTTIES SBC also requires just two squads to be unlocked. This will make him extremely affordable and accessible for most fans, making him a popular chocie amongst gamers looking to upgrade their squad on a low budget.
These are the requirements and cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Bundesliga
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Pichon: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 2: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
The SBC does not even require any TOTS or TOTW players to be completed. The large number of special items available in packs during the current FUTTIES promo will make it even easier to obtain the fodder required for this task.
EA FC 25 Lois Openda FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 65,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 97-rated striker with 99 pace, 96 shooting, five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. He also has meta PlayStyles like Quickstep+, Low Driven Shot+, Tiki Taka+ and Technical+. These traits will boost his abilities as a striker even further under the FC IQ system.