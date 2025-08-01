EA FC 25 Tabitha Chawinga FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Tabitha Chawinga FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the D1 Arkema superstar with a 97-rated item as part of the latest promo. She is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world of French club football, and she now has a special version that does justice to her abilities.
She was previously part of the Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team, receiving a 96-rated version with some exceptional stats. However, the EA FC 25 Tabitha Chawinga FUTTIES SBC is much superior in every aspect and is extremely affordable as well.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Tabitha Chawinga FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the previously released Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC, the EA FC 25 Tabitha Chawinga FUTTIES SBC also requires just two squads to be completed. This will make her a popular choice amongst gamers looking to upgrade their attacking lineups on a low budget.
Check out EA FC 25 review
These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 2: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
The SBC requires just one TOTS or TOTW player to be completed, which will make it even more accessible and cheap.
EA FC 25 Tabitha Chawinga FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 78,000 coins. This is a very reasonable price for a 97-rated striker who has 99 pace, 99 dribbling and 95 shooting. She even has five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot and amazing PlayStyles like Technical+, Power Shot+, Incisive Pass+ and Quickstep+. She can even play as a left-winger on the virtual pitch, making her a versatile option under the FC IQ system.