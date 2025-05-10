EA FC 25 Lois Openda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Lois Openda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Belgian attacker with a 94-rated version. He has been given a massive upgrade to his overall rating and stats, and he now possesses five-star skill moves as well. Overall, this item has the potential to be an exceptional attacker on the virtual pitch.
Despite RB Leipzig being somewhat inconsistent in the league this season, their key players have had several moments of brilliance. The EA FC 25 Lois Openda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the latest addition to the Bundesliga Team of the Season roster, which is a testament to how impressive the striker has been in the latest campaign.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Lois Openda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to the recently released Frimpong SBC, the EA FC 25 Lois Openda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Peter Gulacsi
- 87 and higher OVR players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Ewa Pajor: 86
- Cata Coll: 83
- Kim Little: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Kieran Trippier: 83
- Teun Koopmeiners: 83
- Damaris Egurrola: 83
- Saki Kumagai: 83
- Domenico Berardi: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
Task 2: Bundesliga
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Kim Little: 86
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Viktor Tsygankov: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Luka Modric: 86
- Joao Palhinha: 85
Task 3: 86-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Luka Modric: 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 4: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Demirovic (TOTW): 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
Task 5+6: 88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
Task 7: 89-rated squad
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 8: 90-rated squad
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
The SBC also offers a 94-rated version of RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi as a reward for one of the segments.
EA FC 25 Lois Openda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Lois Openda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 375,000 coins. This is a reasonable cost for an item of this caliber. He has 97 pace, 93 shooting and 92 dribbling, along with five-star skill moves. While his passing stats are underwhelming, the Low Driven Shot+, Technical+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles will make him an amazing striker under the FC IQ system.