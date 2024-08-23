EA FC 25 Inter card ratings: Sportskeeda predictions

EA FC 25 is about to be released in a month. On August 21, 2024, the last season for EA FC 24, named Pre-Season, began especially focusing on preparing players for the sequel. The upcoming iteration of the most-played football simulation game brings some new features and mechanics. Along with these additions, the player ratings should also see an overhaul.

Fans have already taken to different social media platforms to predict players' ratings in the upcoming EA FC 25. We've covered predictions about the ratings Juventus players could see, and herein, we predict for another Seria A team, the champions of the 2023-2024 season, Inter Milan. In FC 25, this team is referred to as FC Inter due to licensing issues.

Note: The ratings provided here are speculative and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

EA FC 25 rating prediction for Inter players

Inter took the top spot in Seria A with 94 points, well ahead of the runners-up AC Milan at 75. Lautaro Martinez scored the most goals in the league and was named the season's MVP. He is one of the reasons Inter romped to the title. Given the stellar performances, he and some of his teammates like Marcus Thuram will surely receive upgrades in their overall ratings.

Inter Milan wins Seria A (Image via Getty)

Inter has further bolstered its lineup in this summer transfer window. Zielinski, Taremi, and Arnautovic are some of the big names that joined the Nerazzurri. These players are sure to improve the team's offensive prowess.

One major setback in this edition of FC 25 is that both Inter and AC Milan won't be present. Konami signed an exclusive licensing deal with these two clubs; therefore, all image rights have been handed over to FC 25's rival game ePES. We will not see the official teams and will have to be content with FC Inter in FC 25.

Season performance

Seria A: Finished First

Finished First Champions League- Lost to Atletico Madrid in Round of 16

Lost to Atletico Madrid in Round of 16 Coppa Italia- Lost to Bologna in Round of 16

Lost to Bologna in Round of 16 Supercoppa Italiana: Defeated Napoli in the Final

Player rating predictions

Here are our predictions for player ratings at Inter in EA FC 25:

Yann Sommer (86)

Benjamin Pavard (84)

Francesco Acerbi (82)

Federico Dimarco (85)

Emil Audero (79)

Zielinski (82)

Frattesi (82)

Kristjan Asllani (78)

Nicolo Barella (87)

Tajon Buchanan (74)

Carlos Augusto (80)

Lautaro Martinez (89)

Marcus Thuram (84)

Marko Arnautovic (81)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83)

Denzel Dumfries (81)

Hakan Calhanoglu (87)

Yann Aurel Bisseck (80)

Bastoni (87)

Stefan De Vrij (82)

Samir Handanovic (82)

Matteo Darmian (81)

That sums up our predictions of ratings of Inter players. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram could see huge upgrades along with Bastoni owing to their performance last season. Most players might see an upgrade or no change due to a successful league season. Only a few could see a decline in ratings.

