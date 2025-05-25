EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the American midfielder with a 92-rated version that has the potential for future upgrades as well. With Real Betis facing off against Chelsea in the UEFA Europa Conference League Final, this item can be upgraded to 96-rated if the Spanish club wins this fixture.

This is similar to the Kobbie Mainoo SBC released before the Europa League Final. While the Manchester United player failed to receive any upgrades, gamers will be hoping that this EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC version can become 96-rated in the coming days.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC

Similar to the RTTF Kobbie Mainoo SBC, the EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC also requires two squads to be completed. This will make it cheap and accessible for gamers looking to upgrade their midfield in Ultimate Team. With LaLiga Team of the Season being underway, gamers will have plenty of players to link him with and provide him full chemistry on the virtual pitch.

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: LaLiga

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

The SBC requires two Team of the Week or Team of the Season players to be completed, which will make it slightly more expensive than the rating requirements suggest.

EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 65,000 EA FC Coins. This is a reasonable price for a 92-rated CDM with 91 Pace, 92 Dribbling and 93 Defending, along with the Intercept+, Pinged Pass+ and Jockey+ PlayStyles. These are excellent stats and traits for his position under the FC IQ system, and he even has the potential for future upgrades depending on the match between Chelsea and Real Betis.

