EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo UEL RTTF SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo UEL RTTF SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain a 92-rated version of the English youngster. With Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United competing in the final of the UEFA Europa League soon, the result of this fixture will determine whether this item receives a massive boost or not.

Road to the Final items are dynamic in nature, with the player from the winning team being upgraded to 96-rated. This means that if Manchester United win the Europa League, the EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo UEL RTTF SBC will receive a +4 overall upgrade, which could make him one of the best midfielders in the game.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo UEL RTTF SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Like the recently released Olivia Smith SBC, the EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo UEL RTTF SBC also requires just two squads to be completed. This will make the item easy to unlock and affordable for gamers looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget.

These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Manchester United

Manchester United players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Andre Onana: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Gaetane Thiney (TOTW): 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

The first segment of the SBC requires a TOTS or Team of the Week player to be completed, which will make it slightly more expensive than anticipated.

EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo UEL RTTF SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The SBC costs around 50,000 coins to unlock, which is an excellent price for a 92-rated CDM that has the potential for future upgrades as well. He already possesses well-rounded stats, along with the Tiki Taka+, Intercept+, and Anticipate+ PlayStyles. These are some of the most overpowered traits for his position under the FC IQ system.

