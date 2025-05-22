EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC has been leaked on social media by @WetDesignFUT/X, one of the most reliable accounts for such Ultimate Team-related information. With Real Betis being in the Final of the UEFA Europa Conference League, this item will have the potential to become 96-rated if the club wins the title.
The Spanish side will compete against English giants Chelsea in the Final of this tournament. The London club already has an RTTF version in Adarabioyo, an overpowered center-back with exceptional stats. The EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC will be the representative for Real Betis, and only one of these two items will receive the final upgrade.
Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by @WetDesignFUT on X.
Check out EA FC 25 review
The EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team
The LaLiga Team of the Season roster will be released soon in Ultimate Team. With Real Betis being sixth in the league table, some of their players could be featured in the TOTS lineup. However, the rumored EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC is linked to a separate competition altogether. If Real Betis win the UECL Final, this rumored SBC item could be one of the best midfielders in the game.
If the leaked stats and attributes prove to be accurate, the base item will already possess some impressive stats and PlayStyles.
What could the EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC look like?
@WetDesignFUT/X suggests that this rumored SBC version will be 92-rated with the following key attributes:
- Pace: 91
- Shooting: 85
- Passing: 90
- Dribbling: 92
- Defending: 93
- Physicality: 88
This rumored item of Cardoso is also expected to possess the Intercept+, Jockey+, and Pinged Pass+ PlayStyles, which are exceptional traits for a midfielder to have under the FC IQ system. These PlayStyles will boost his passing and defending abilities, and a further upgrade could make him elite-tier on the virtual pitch.
How much could the EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC cost?
The recently released Kobbie Mainoo RTTF SBC had a similar Overall rating and stats, while also being popular amongst gamers due to the hype around him in real life. This SBC cost around 60,000 FC Coins to unlock, so it would be reasonable for the Real Betis midfielder to be priced similarly in the current state of the transfer market.