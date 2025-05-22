EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC has been leaked on social media by @WetDesignFUT/X, one of the most reliable accounts for such Ultimate Team-related information. With Real Betis being in the Final of the UEFA Europa Conference League, this item will have the potential to become 96-rated if the club wins the title.

Ad

The Spanish side will compete against English giants Chelsea in the Final of this tournament. The London club already has an RTTF version in Adarabioyo, an overpowered center-back with exceptional stats. The EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC will be the representative for Real Betis, and only one of these two items will receive the final upgrade.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by @WetDesignFUT on X.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The LaLiga Team of the Season roster will be released soon in Ultimate Team. With Real Betis being sixth in the league table, some of their players could be featured in the TOTS lineup. However, the rumored EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC is linked to a separate competition altogether. If Real Betis win the UECL Final, this rumored SBC item could be one of the best midfielders in the game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

If the leaked stats and attributes prove to be accurate, the base item will already possess some impressive stats and PlayStyles.

What could the EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC look like?

@WetDesignFUT/X suggests that this rumored SBC version will be 92-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 85

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 93

Physicality: 88

This rumored item of Cardoso is also expected to possess the Intercept+, Jockey+, and Pinged Pass+ PlayStyles, which are exceptional traits for a midfielder to have under the FC IQ system. These PlayStyles will boost his passing and defending abilities, and a further upgrade could make him elite-tier on the virtual pitch.

Ad

How much could the EA FC 25 Johnny Cardoso RTTF SBC cost?

The recently released Kobbie Mainoo RTTF SBC had a similar Overall rating and stats, while also being popular amongst gamers due to the hype around him in real life. This SBC cost around 60,000 FC Coins to unlock, so it would be reasonable for the Real Betis midfielder to be priced similarly in the current state of the transfer market.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More