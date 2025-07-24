EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

With the third week of the FUTTIES event beginning soon in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC is rumored to be released during this promo. Based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader, the French striker will receive a boosted version that will be even better than his previously released Saudi League Team of the Season variant.The former Real Madrid forward has been exceptional for Al Ittihad since his move to the Saudi League. He was one of the best goal-scorers in the league last season and earned a TOTS version in Ultimate Team to celebrate his performances. However, the EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC will be even better in all aspects.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate TeamThe French striker has been overpowered on the virtual pitch for the past few years due to his amazing offensive abilities. Not only is he a lethal finisher, he can also dribble and create chances while also being strong physically. The leaked EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC will have all these qualities.This will be similar to previously released FUTTIES SBCs like Sam Kerr and Kenny Dalglish, as he could have amazing stats as well as five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.What will the EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, this striker SBC version will be 97-rated with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 95Shooting: 98Passing: 97Dribbling: 97Defending: 60Physicality: 96He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, Incisive Pass+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles, which are extremely meta traits for a striker to possess under the FC IQ system as they will boost his shooting, passing and pace on the virtual pitch.How much will the EA FC 25 Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC cost?The SBCs released during the FUTTIES promo have been expensive but easy to complete. With so many special items being up for grabs via packs, it is easy to obtain fodder in Ultimate Team at the moment. If the Kenny Dalglish SBC is anything to go by, a price of around 500,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber in the current state of the transfer market.