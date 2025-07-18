EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Scottish legend with a 97-rated item that could be extremely overpowered in the current meta. He has all the stats and traits required to be a top-tier striker and is not too expensive to obtain.
The second week of the FUTTIES promo is now live, with the likes of Ronaldo Nazario and Lionel Messi spearheading the roster. The SBC players are exceptional as well, with the EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC being the first addition.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC
Similar to the recently released Bruno Fernandes SBC, the EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player Quality: Bronze
Solutions:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- João Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solutions:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeira: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Douglas Luiz: 83
- Jose Maria Gimenez: 83
- Andrich: 83
- Alvaro Morata: 83
- Duvan Zapata: 83
- Gavi: 83
- Mateo Kovacic: 83
- Nagasato: 83
- Aymeric Laporte: 83
- Nahuel Molina: 82
- Luis Suarez: 82
Task 4: The Reds
- Liverpool players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Alexis Mac Allister: 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Diogo Costa: 84
Task 5: League legend
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- DaMarcus Beasley: 92
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 6: Top Notch
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 7: 89-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 8+9: 90-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 10+11: 91-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
The EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC requires a lot of TOTS or TOTW players.
EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC is around 450,000 coins. This is an exceptional price for a 97-rated Icon striker with amazing stats and four meta PlayStyle+ traits that will make him elite-tier under the FC IQ system.