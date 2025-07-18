EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Scottish legend with a 97-rated item that could be extremely overpowered in the current meta. He has all the stats and traits required to be a top-tier striker and is not too expensive to obtain.

The second week of the FUTTIES promo is now live, with the likes of Ronaldo Nazario and Lionel Messi spearheading the roster. The SBC players are exceptional as well, with the EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC being the first addition.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Bruno Fernandes SBC, the EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements:

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player Quality: Bronze

Solutions:

Ellis Chapman: 62

Andrei Gorcea: 63

Ben Doherty: 61

Celestin De Schrevel: 60

Samson Tovide: 61

Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61

Taylor Luvambo: 62

João Cipriano: 62

Babis Drakas: 61

Mika Schroers: 62

Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Silver

Solutions:

Aapo Halme: 65

Dave Gnaase: 68

Donovan Pines: 68

Iebe Swers: 66

Iulian Cristea: 67

Cedric Teguia: 65

Benjamin Santelli: 68

Harrison Delbridge: 68

Owusu Kwabena: 66

Ruan Teixeira: 66

Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Douglas Luiz: 83

Jose Maria Gimenez: 83

Andrich: 83

Alvaro Morata: 83

Duvan Zapata: 83

Gavi: 83

Mateo Kovacic: 83

Nagasato: 83

Aymeric Laporte: 83

Nahuel Molina: 82

Luis Suarez: 82

Task 4: The Reds

Liverpool players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Alexis Mac Allister: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Diogo Costa: 84

Task 5: League legend

Premier League players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

DaMarcus Beasley: 92

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 6: Top Notch

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 7: 89-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 8+9: 90-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 10+11: 91-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

The EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC requires a lot of TOTS or TOTW players.

EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Kenny Dalglish FUTTIES Icon SBC is around 450,000 coins. This is an exceptional price for a 97-rated Icon striker with amazing stats and four meta PlayStyle+ traits that will make him elite-tier under the FC IQ system.

