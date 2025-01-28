EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC was leaked on social media by X/FUT Sheriff, one of the most reliable sources for Ultimate Team leaks. The Frenchman has been in superb form in LaLiga lately, scoring plenty of goals and leading his side to the top of the table after a shaky start to the season.

Despite being inconsistent at times, Real Madrid is first in the LaLiga table, leading with a four-point gap ahead of Atletico Madrid. Their talismanic French striker has led their attacking efforts and is currently second in the race for the Golden Boot. The leaked EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC is a testament to his stunning form.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC will arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The Real Madrid superstar has a base overall rating of 91 in the latest title, making him one of the game's highest-rated players, alongside Rodri, Aitana Bonmati, and Erling Haaland. He is widely regarded as the best striker in the game, and the rumored EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC will undoubtedly be popular with gamers due to his incredible abilities on the virtual pitch.

Expand Tweet

Mbappe already has multiple special versions in Ultimate Team, including a Team of the Week item, a Total Rush version, and a Thunderstruck item. He was also included in the official Team of the Year lineup, receiving a 96-rated version. While his SBC variant will probably not be as high-rated as the TOTY or Thunderstruck versions, he could eclipse his other two special items.

What could the EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the leaked item are unknown, FUT Sheriff suggested he could be 93-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 98

Shooting: 92

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 38

Physicality: 81

This card is also rumored to possess the Quickstep+ PlayStyle, which is one of the most desirable traits in the current meta after the recent Gameplay Refresh Update. While having only one PlayStyle+ will be a bit of a letdown after the Team of the Year and Winter Wildcards promos, his stats alone will make him an elite-tier attacker.

How much could the EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC cost?

Mbappe's Total Rush and Team of the Week versions cost over two million coins in the transfer market, while his 94-rated Thunderstruck item costs around 5.5 million coins. If the predicted rating proves to be accurate, a price of around 3.5 million coins will be reasonable for a player of this caliber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback