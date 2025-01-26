EA FC 25 Lothar Matthaus Thunderstruck Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Lothar Matthaus Thunderstruck Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on this 92-rated promo version of the German legend. He is always an amazing midfielder on the virtual pitch due to his versatility and well-balanced stats, and this special item is much better than his base version.

This special item was released during the Thunderstruck promo in Ultimate Team, which featured boosted versions of current-gen superstars and Icons. These players were also eligible for upgrades based on their team's performance, which makes the EA FC 25 Lothar Matthaus Thunderstruck Icon SBC even more tempting, as he has already been boosted twice.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Lothar Matthaus Thunderstruck Icon SBC

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Patrick Vieria Thunderstruck SBC, the EA FC 25 Lothar Matthaus Thunderstruck Icon SBC requires many squads to be completed. These are the requirements and solutions of each segment:

Trending

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Bronze

Solution 1:

Ellis Chapman: 62

Andrei Gorcea: 63

Ben Doherty: 61

Celestin De Schrevel: 60

Samson Tovide: 61

Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61

Taylor Luvambo: 62

Joao Cipriano: 62

Babis Drakas: 61

Mika Schroers: 62

Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Silver

Solution 2:

Aapo Halme: 65

Dave Gnaase: 68

Donovan Pines: 68

Iebe Swers: 66

Iulian Cristea: 67

Cedric Teguia: 65

Benjamin Santelli: 68

Harrison Delbridge: 68

Owusu Kwabena: 66

Ruan Teixeria: 66

Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan (EA FC 25 Lothar Matthaus Thunderstruck Icon SBC)

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 3:

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Task 4: The Bavarians

Bayern Munich players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 4:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Gaetane Thiney: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 5: Germany

German players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 5:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Gaetane Thiney: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 6: Top notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solution 6:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigang: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 7: 86-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solution 7:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigang: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Tasks 8+9+10+11: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Tasks 12+13+14+15: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Martin Odegaard: 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Tasks 16+17+18+19+20: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Jill Roord: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Jessica Naz: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

The EA FC 25 Lothar Matthaus Thunderstruck Icon SBC requires plenty of Team of the Week players to be completed, slightly raising the cost.

EA FC 25 Lothar Matthaus Thunderstruck Icon SBC: Review

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Lothar Matthaus Thunderstruck Icon SBC is expected to cost around 2.2 million coins. This is slightly more than his tradeable version in the transfer market. This makes the SBC not worth completing despite his amazing stats, especially with so many excellent midfielders being available for much cheaper.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback