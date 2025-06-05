EA FC 25 Lauren James Flashback SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Lauren James Flashback SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such leaks on social media, so it is reasonable to believe that the English attacker will receive a boosted item soon on the virtual pitch that will make her relevant in the current meta.

She previously received a Team of the Year version in Ultimate Team this year, but that item has somewhat fallen behind the power curve due to her lack of shooting PlayStyles. However, the rumored EA FC 25 Lauren James Flashback SBC could give her the boost she needs to be overpowered once again.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff.

The EA FC 25 Lauren James Flashback SBC has been leaked on social media

This rumored Flashback item could serve as a throwback to her inclusion in the Team of the Season promo last year, where she was one of the headline players of the BWSL TOTS roster. With the Ultimate TOTS lineup being released soon in Ultimate Team, this could be the perfect opportunity for EA Sports to release the EA FC 25 Lauren James Flashback SBC.

What will the EA FC 25 Lauren James Flashback SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, this SBC item will be 95-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 98

Shooting: 93

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 96

Defending: 52

Physicality: 92

She is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+, Rapid+, and Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyles. This is arguably the best combination of traits for a striker to possess under the FC IQ system, as these will boost her pace and shooting abilities on the virtual pitch. While her overall rating is lower than her TOTY version, her PlayStyles will make her even more exceptional as an attacker in the current meta.

How much will the EA FC 25 Lauren James Flashback SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the price of such an SBC, as there have not been many elite-tier attacker SBCs released during the ongoing TOTS promo. Her Team of Year version costs around 180,000 coins in the transfer market. This item is higher-rated than the leaked SBC version but has worse PlayStyles. If the predicted stats of the SBC prove to be accurate, then a price of around 350,000 coins will be reasonable for such an item.

