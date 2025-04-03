EA FC 25 leaks: David Ginola expected to arrive as an Immortals Hero

David Ginola is one of the most popular and overpowered Heroes in Ultimate Team, and he is now rumored to be part of the upcoming Immortals promo in EA FC 25. On X, one of the most reliable accounts for leaks, @FutSheriff, suggests that the French striker will receive an incredible boosted version soon on the virtual pitch.

Ad

He was previously part of the Track Stars promo in Ultimate Team, receiving a 90-rated item that was exceptional when it was released. However, that item is now far behind the power curve of the meta. tHUS, gamers will be hoping that the Immortals promo gives David Ginola the boost he needs to be an elite-tier striker in EA FC 25 once again.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/@FutSheriff.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

David Ginola has been leaked as part of the EA FC 25 Immortals promo

The Immortals promo is expected to be similar to the Trophy Titans event from FIFA 23 and the Golazo promo from FC 24, as it will exclusively feature Heroes and Icons. This will make it one of the most overpowered rosters to be released so far in EA FC 25, especially with players like David Ginola being leaked as part of the lineup.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other leaks have also hinted at the likes of Ronaldo Nazario and Franz Beckenbauer being included in the squad. With so many big names receiving boosted versions, this event could rival the Team of the Year promo when it comes to the overall strength of the roster. It will also be similar to TOTY, as the Immortals players are expected to have three Playstyle+ traits.

What will the Immortals version of David Ginola look like in EA FC 25?

Ad

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item remain unknown, @FutSheriff suggests he could be 95-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 94

Shooting: 92

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 60

Physicality: 90

He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles, which are elite-tier traits for an attacker under the FC IQ system. These traits will enhance his shooting abilities as well as his pace, making him even more overpowered on the virtual pitch.

The base version of David Ginola already possesses five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, so an upgrade of this caliber will make him one of the best strikers in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback